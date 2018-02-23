Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, takes place 26 February 1 March 2018 in Barcelona.

Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for MWC18. Breaking news releases and online press kits are available on the official Exhibitor Online News Center and http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/.

Listed below is the MWC18 pre-show exhibitor news recap through February 22

02/22/2018 04:00 PM

Quanta Cloud Technology Partners with Radisys to Deliver Optimized RAN Solutions on Its High-Performance Hardware

02/22/2018 12:02 PM

Car Connectivity Consortium Achieves Milestone in Delivering Smart Phone as a Car Key Solution

02/22/2018 10:07 AM

Blue Danube Systems First to Demonstrate Benefits of FDD Massive MIMO in Clustered Multi-Sector Deployments

02/22/2018 07:21 AM

Lenovo Data Center Group Further Accelerates Telecommunication Infrastructure and Internet of Things Focus

02/22/2018 07:00 AM

Coriant to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/22/2018 07:00 AM

AirHop and Mavenir Announce Collaboration on Real-Time SON-Enabled Cloud RAN Solution

02/22/2018 06:05 AM

Coriant Expands 5G Offerings with Affirmed Networks

02/22/2018 06:00 AM

IEEE Announces Activities and Speaker Participation at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/22/2018 06:00 AM

Automotive Edge Computing Consortium Shifts Connected Car Market into High Gear

02/22/2018 06:00 AM

Xperi Corporation to Showcase Latest Technologies at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/22/2018 06:00 AM

NEC and Netcracker Advance Commercial NaaS Deployment at TELUS

02/22/2018 05:50 AM

PCTEL Will Demonstrate Augmented Reality Interference Hunting at MWC

02/22/2018 05:45 AM

MaxLinear's AirPHY Powers New ZINWELL Outdoor-Indoor Product for 5G High-Band Wireless Communication

02/22/2018 05:00 AM

Radisys Enables Industry's First Virtualized RAN Accelerator Solution to Advance 5G Deployment

02/22/2018 05:00 AM

Gemtek Adopts Sequans' Monarch Platform For New LTE-M IoT Tracker

02/22/2018 05:00 AM

Mavenir Teams with Dell EMC to Deliver Expanded Cloud-Native NFV Solutions

02/22/2018 04:00 AM

ImmerVision to Showcase AI-Ready Vision Technology at MWC 2018

02/22/2018 03:10 AM

Vodafone Delivering Best Latency for MWC, but Movistar Leading on Throughput Speed Tutela Study

02/22/2018 02:00 AM

Avira SafeThings WiFi Router Will Provide Comprehensive Protection for Smart Homes Against Cyber Threats

02/22/2018 01:00 AM

Daimler AG to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/22/2018 01:00 AM

Thermal By FLIR Powers Cat S61, the Next-Generation Thermal Imaging Android Smartphone

02/22/2018 12:00 AM

ACI Worldwide Presents Insights Into Fast-Growing Mobile Telco Payments Opportunity at Mobile World Congress

02/22/2018 12:00 AM

eServGlobal Announces New Contract with Ooredoo Algeria

02/21/2018 08:46 PM

LetinAR Co., Ltd. Attends MWC 2018 with Newly Developed Optic Technology to Breakthrough Limits of Augmented Reality

02/21/2018 10:41 AM

VeriTran to Debut Open Ecosystem for Building Apps in Record Time at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/21/2018 08:00 AM

Coolpad Accelerates Wearables Market Growth with an Expanded Global Product Portfolio on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Platforms

02/21/2018 06:00 AM

Red Hat Unveils Next Generation Decision Management Offering

02/21/2018 06:00 AM

SEWORKS Launches Pentoma, AI-Driven Pen Testing Tool, and New AppSolid Security Scanner at MWC 2018

02/21/2018 06:00 AM

InfoVista Launches Evolved TEMS Portfolio, Enabling Mobile Operators to Deliver Optimized Network Performance and Subscriber Experience

02/21/2018 05:45 AM

MaxLinear MxL85110 Virtual Fiber 20 Gigabit Ethernet Modem SoC Selected by Technetix for Wireless Fronthaul-over-Coax Solution

02/21/2018 05:00 AM

Microtel Innovation Selects Radisys to Deliver Leading Edge GTP Traffic Balancer and Load Adapter with Highest Industry Performance

02/21/2018 05:00 AM

Mavenir Unveils Its Industry First Mobile-Native UCaas Solution, Entering into a New UCC Market Category

02/21/2018 04:33 AM

eServGlobal to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/21/2018 03:21 AM

The Russian Export Center Will Be Presenting Innovative Russian Solutions at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for the First Time

02/21/2018 03:00 AM

Quuppa Unveils Go-to-Market Strategy to Disrupt Real-Time Indoor Positioning Market

02/21/2018 02:00 AM

RFS and Blue Danube Systems Announce First Active Passive Antenna (APA)

02/21/2018 01:00 AM

F5 Solutions Accelerate Service Provider Transition to IoT, 5G, and NFV Technologies

02/21/2018 01:00 AM

GSMA: Multiple Mobile Operators Launch Live Commercial Low Power Wide Area Networks in Licensed Spectrum Worldwide

02/20/2018 01:47 PM

Spectrum Effect to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/20/2018 11:00 AM

Mobile World Congress 2018: Comtech Showcasing Location Solutions for Mobile and IoT Ecosystems

02/20/2018 08:45 AM

FIME to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/20/2018 08:07 AM

Anuta Unleashes The Smart Network

02/20/2018 08:03 AM

Strategy Analytics: 5G, AI ML and Security to Dominate IoT at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/20/2018 08:00 AM

Keysight Technologies' mmWave Testbed Enables Ball Aerospace, Anokiwave to Validate First Commercial 5G NR Active Array Antenna Designs at 26 GHz

02/20/2018 08:00 AM

ams, X-Rite and PANTONE to Develop a Mobile Color Sensing Solution

02/20/2018 07:45 AM

Software-Based GPS Receiver From Galileo Satellite Navigation Now Available on Cadence Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP

02/20/2018 07:00 AM

NI and Samsung Collaborate on 5G New Radio Interoperability Device Testing for 28 GHz

02/20/2018 06:00 AM

Sierra Wireless Showcases Latest IoT Technology and Innovations at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/20/2018 06:00 AM

InfoVista Launches Planet 7 for Advanced 5G Network Planning, Optimization

02/20/2018 05:45 AM

Software AG Unveils Powerful New IoT Capabilities with Latest Edition of Cumulocity Platform

02/20/2018 05:00 AM

Dynamics Inc. Wallet Card Receives More 2018 Mobile World Congress Awards Nominations Than Any Other Product

02/20/2018 01:35 AM

LetinAR Co., Ltd. to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/19/2018 03:04 PM

CSG to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/19/2018 01:00 AM

GSMA Announces Winners of Inaugural Mobile World Scholar Challenge

02/15/2018 06:00 AM

Sierra Wireless Launches Industry's First LPWA Cellular Router for Commercial and Enterprise IoT Applications

02/15/2018 05:00 AM

PoLTE Names Former T-Mobile Executive Ed Chao as CTO

02/15/2018 01:00 AM

McLaren Formula 1 Driver Fernando Alonso to Keynote at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/14/2018 09:15 AM

CommScope Introduces New Antennas for Gigabit LTE

02/14/2018 06:30 AM

Able Device and JT Partner to Demo SIMbae in GSMA Innovation City During Mobile World Congress 2018

02/14/2018 06:05 AM

CommScope Enters Fixed Wireless Market with Open Interface, Integrated Antenna Solution

02/14/2018 06:00 AM

Ciena Unveils New Capabilities to Help Network Operators Prepare for 5G

02/14/2018 05:43 AM

Ethernity Networks Enhances ENET Flow Processor SoC with IPSec

02/14/2018 05:30 AM

** MEDIA ADVISORY ** B.Yond Breaks All the Rules with AI Predictions at MWC 2018 Barcelona

02/14/2018 05:00 AM

ViewSonic Boosts its Popular SC-T25 Based Raspberry Pi Thin Client with Enterprise-Grade Citrix Workspace Hub Features

02/14/2018 05:00 AM

Elisa Boosts RF Network Performance and Quality with Spectrum-NET

02/13/2018 10:00 AM

Trusted Computing Group Releases Network Equipment Security Guidance

02/13/2018 06:05 AM

CommScope Initiates a New 'Era' for In-building Wireless

02/13/2018 06:05 AM

Coriant and Prodea Partner to Disrupt IoT Service Adoption Worldwide

02/13/2018 05:00 AM

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/13/2018 05:00 AM

MACOM to Attend Mobile World Congress 2018

02/13/2018 03:30 AM

Smith Micro to Showcase Wireless Solutions at Mobile World Congress

02/12/2018 08:00 AM

Keysight Technologies Displays Test Solutions That Accelerate 5G, IoT Device and Network Innovation at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/12/2018 07:34 AM

IDEMIA: Enter the World of Augmented Identity at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona (26 Feb-1 Mar)

02/12/2018 06:00 AM

Media Alert: Citrix Showcases Market-Leading Network and App Delivery Portfolio at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/12/2018 05:00 AM

IHS Markit Analyst Availability for Media Requests: Mobile World Congress/MWC 2018

02/12/2018 05:00 AM

Remo Wireless Selects CLOE IoT Platform from Sequans and STMicroelectronics to Design IoT Tracker Devices for Customers Worldwide

02/08/2018 01:57 PM

Aptilo Networks to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018

02/08/2018 06:00 AM

Blue Danube Systems Delivers Revolutionary Breakthrough With Industry's First Multi-Band and Multi-Standard Massive MIMO Systems

02/07/2018 07:12 AM

Calldorado Announce $12 Million App Growth Fund

02/06/2018 06:05 AM

nuPSYS Joins Coriant's Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program

02/06/2018 05:00 AM

Federated Wireless Supports Rapid Growth of CBRS Ecosystem with New Partner Program

01/29/2018 05:00 AM

hoopo Launches to Provide Low-Power Geolocation Solutions for IoT

12/14/2017 05:00 AM

Tarana's Unprecedented Broadband Wireless Performance Highlighted in New Comparative Testing Report From Heavy Reading

