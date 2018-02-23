Exclusive summit will engage key stakeholders across the ocean shipping community in interactive dialogue on how to leverage next-gen automation to rise to industry challenges and drive productivity

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced thatit will host its inaugural 2018 Automation Summit on March 13, 2018 in London. The summit brings together many of the world's largest automated and semi-automated ports and terminals, along with executives and experts from Navis, to discuss the current state terminal automation and how operators can capitalize on the next wave of innovation.

Automation has become a top priority for the ocean shipping industry, and the technology that is currently available or under development is having a widespread impact on day-to-day operations. However, not all ports and terminals are taking advantage of the new technology and equipment at the same pace and many are struggling to achieve the true potential that automation holds. During the summit, more than 50 participants will attend informative sessions and workshops aimed at taking a deeper dive into the benefits of today's technology, share their automation success stories and operational struggles and envision the potential for even greater disruption in the industry in the years to come.

The conference will aim to help customers across varying degrees of automation from those in the initial exploration phase to those that have implemented full scale automation to better understand the next wave of automation and how Navis' cutting edge terminal operating system can improve ROI.

Sessions for the conference include:

State of Terminal Automation customer panel focusing on where the industry currently stands, the next wave of automation and how terminals can make it as successful as possible. Leveraging Technology, Process and People to Increase Operational Productivity at Automated Terminals panel discussion exploring practical examples and case studies of innovative uses of software equipment, data analytics, processes and people to drive productivity in automated terminals. Next Generation UX/UI in Terminal Automation Navis executives will share insights on next generation user experience/interfaces to improve the effectiveness of automated terminal staff. In this workshop, participants will then break into teams to brainstorm and provide input; sharing their ideas and expertise for next generation automated terminal software and processes.

Furthering the conversation around terminal automation, Navis will also be headlining the upcoming Container Terminal Automation Conference, hosted by Port Technology International, on March 14-15 in London. During the event, Navis executives will help attendees gain a better understanding of the future of AI and automation, how to deliver value through automation, the power of digitalization, information sharing and connecting planning processes across an intelligent supply chain and more.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki:CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005089/en/

Contacts:

Navis, LLC

Derek Kober, +1-510-267-5564

derek.kober@navis.com

or

Affect

Katie Vroom, +1-212-398-9680

kvroom@affect.com