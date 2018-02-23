Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Provides Construction and Exploration Update for Ity Mine

ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES CONSTRUCTION AND EXPLORATION UPDATE FOR ITY MINE

CIL construction is on-time and on-budget · Maiden resource announced on ~25% of the Le Plaque area

Construction remains on-time and on-budget with first gold pour expected mid-2019

Concrete works are tracking well, with all eight ring beams and the SAG mill foundation pour complete and ball mill foundation pour commencing

EPCM design is progressing well with nearly 50% complete

MORE EXPLORATION SUCCESS: LE Plaque MAIDEN RESOURCE

The 100%-owned Le Plaque target has the potential to be the next significant discovery following the recent Daapleu and Bakatouo discoveries, respectively 1.3Moz and 0.7Moz of Indicated resources [1] The Le Plaque target, covering an area of 4km 2 , is located 5km south of the future CIL plant Only the central portion, representing about 25% of the Le Plaque target, was drilled in 2017, in an area named Le Plaque Main, for which a maiden Indicated resource of 85koz at 2.70 g/t and an Inferred resource of 43Koz at 2.40 g/t was delineated This maiden resource positions Le Plaque Main to be amongst Ity's highest grade deposits; 75% of the holes drilled in this area encountered intersects thicker than 2m with grades higher than 2g/t Mineralization occurs from surface and remains open at depth and in several directions A high resolution ground IP/resistivity survey is currently underway on the Le Plaque area which will be followed by a new drilling campaign in the coming months, with the goal of delineating the extensions and investigating other high-grade targets in proximity

A $7m exploration program is planned for 2018 at Ity to further explore the Le Plaque target in addition to several other near-mill targets (including testing of extensions at the Mont Ity, Bakatouo and Daapleu deposits), and on greenfield targets located within the 100km corridor along the Ity mine

Abidjan,February 22, 2018 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that good progress is being made on the construction of the CIL plant at its Ity Mine in Cote d'Ivoire, having achieved a major milestone with the completion of the CIL tanks ring beam concrete pours. Construction is progressing on-time and on-budget with the first gold pour expected mid-2019.

In addition, Endeavour is pleased to report a high-grade maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the central part of its Le Plaque discovery, located within 5km of the future CIL plant. The Le Plaque target, which covers an area of 4km2, has the potential to be the next significant discovery following the company's recent Daapleu and Bakatouo discoveries, and the maiden resource positions it to be amongst Ity's highest grade deposits. Only the central portion has been drilled to date, representing about 25% of the Le Plaque target, in an area named Le Plaque Main, for which a maiden Mineral Resource estimate has been delineated, as presented in Table 1 below. A new drilling campaign aimed at delineating the extensions and investigating other high-grade targets in proximity is planned for the remainder of 2018.

Table 1: Mineral Resource estimate for Le Plaque Main deposit

On a 100% basis Tonnage

(kt) Grade

(Au g/t) Content

(Au koz) Indicated Resources 974 2.70 85 Inferred Resources 553 2.40 43

No Measured Resources have been estimated. The Mineral Resource estimates are reported in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 and has been estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines". The mineral resource estimate is classified as "Indicated" and "Inferred" as defined by the CIM.

Patrick Bouisset, Executive Vice-President Exploration and Growth at Endeavour, said: "We are very pleased with the Le Plaque discovery as it continues to demonstrate the highly prospective nature of the Ity area. While we have only drilled a small portion of the target, its characteristics suggest it may have the potential to be the next significant discovery following the Daapleu, Mont Ity and Bakatouo discoveries. Importantly, with an Indicated Resource grade of 2.7g/t, compared with the current Ity CIL reserve grade of 1.5g/t [2], the Le Plaque area has the potential to further improve the asset's already robust production profile.

In 2018, we look forward to continuing exploration at the entire Le Plaque target, and several other near-mill targets, with the aim of delineating additional extensions. We are equally excited about our increased greenfield exploration focus with drilling initiating on a number of targets within the wider 100 km Ity corridor which we fully control."

ITY CIL PROJECT CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Construction is progressing on-time and on-budget with the first gold pour expected mid-2019. The main milestones achieved to date include:

Nearly 50% of the total capital cost of $412 million has already been committed.

No LTI with over 800,000 man-hours worked.

Concrete works are tracking well, with all eight ring beams and the SAG mill foundation pour complete and ball mill foundation pour commencing.

Tailings storage facility (TSF) earthworks are progressing on schedule with 15% completed.

EPCM design is progressing on-schedule with approximately 50% completed.

Design work for the 90KV transmission line is complete and bush clearing is 70% completed.

ABOUT THE LE PLAQUE DISCOVERY

As illustrated in Figures 1, the Le Plaque area covers 4km2, located within 5km of the Ity Mine complex and the future CIL plant location. Several high-grade mineralized trends stretching over 400 meters were identified, with the largest being a 2km long geochemical anomaly with best values >1,000ppb. The trends are all open along strike and at depth. To date, approximately 25% of the Le Plaque target was drilled, in an area named Le Plaque Main as shown in the Figure below.

In addition to the Le Plaque area, several other near-mill targets have been identified (as per the blue circles in Figure 1), which represents a small portion of the 100km corridor controlled by Endeavour.

Subsequent to the Le Plaque discovery announced on May 29, 2017, a follow-up drilling campaign was undertaken in Q4-2017 on the Le Plaque Main area with the goal of delineating a maiden resource estimate and to confirm its high-grade mineralization. A total 48 holes of Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling comprising 4,000 meters and a total of 76 holes of Diamond Drilling ("DD") comprising 10,028 meters have been drilled to-date on the area. The drilling campaign was highly successful with approximately 75% of the drilled holes encountering intersects thicker than 2 meters with grades greater than 2g/t Au.

Some of the selected best DD and RC drill intercepts of the Q4-2017 campaign, include (true thickness):

Hole FL17-599: 24.00m @ 2.03 g/t

Hole FL17-603: 6.00m @ 8.96 g/t

Hole FL17-619: 7.00m @ 6.37 g/t

Hole FL17-624: 15.00m @ 2.67 g/t

Hole FL17-626: 11.50m @ 3.44 g/t

Hole FL17-639: 7.00m @ 5.01 g/t

Hole FL17-643 : 4.00m @ 59.41 g/t

Hole FL17-646: 12.00m @ 3.50 g/t

Hole FL17-655 : 8.50m @ 11.94 g/t

Hole FL17-657: 16.50m @ 3.33 g/t

Hole FL17-661 : 5.00m @ 7.49 g/t

As shown in Figure 2, the Le Plaque area appears to be geologically and structurally complex with mineralization being hosted in sheared and deformed rocks, with hydrothermal silica and phyllic alteration (sericite-silica-pyrite).

The Le Plaque target is mostly underlain by diorite and granodiorite intrusions, similar to those found at the Ity mining complex located 5km to the north, with subordinate skarn and volcano-sedimentary units. Regional scale structures transect the area in northeast, north and possibly northwest orientations, and some of these are interpreted as being associated with mineralization.

Preliminary data from an ongoing high-resolution Gradient Induced Polarization/Resistivity survey of a 302km-line covering 7.7km² already suggests, when coupled with previous geological and drilling data, that mineralization remains open at depth and along strike in association with the continuation of host structures. At least three target areas with almost no drilling have been identified and will be drill-tested in coming months.

2018 drilling will also be guided with the integration of high helicopter borne combination Mag/Radiometric/VTEM geophysical surveys flown in 2017 by Geotech Ltd (Canada). Data collected to date suggests that extensions of the Le Plaque Main deposit are constrained by the lack of drill information.

As shown in the cross-sections in Figures 3 and 4, the controls of the mineralization are both lithological and structural. Most of the mineralized structures at Le Plaque Main deposit are found close to the intrusive contact between gently north-plunging granodiorite and diorite or skarn, suggesting a primary peri-batholithic mineralizing event.

2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

An $7m exploration program has been planned for 2018 on the greater Ity trend to test the following targets:

TARGET EXPLORATION CAMPAIGN DETAILS LE PLAQUE AREA AND NEARBY TARGETS Drilling to be guided by the integration of the full airborne and ground geophysics survey ITY DEPOSIT Drilling to focus on the lateral hanging wall new mineralization discovered in 2017 in the northern part DAAPLEU DEPOSIT Drilling to test deep and possible lateral ore shoots BAKATOUO DEPOSIT Drilling to test extension of the deposit to the East and to the West of the Cavally river OTHER NEAR-MINE Air core reconnaissance of a large and untested area East of Bakatouo GREENFIELD TARGETS Several targets being tested within the 100km corridor along the Ity mine

ABOUT THE LE PLAQUE MAIN RESOURCE

The Le Plaque resources have been estimated based on the drill results published on May 29, 2017 and those completed in Q4-2017 as provided within the appendix of this press release.

The effective date of this resource estimate is February 5, 2018. The mineral resource is reported at a 0.50 g/t gold cut-off grade within Whittle optimized pit shells based the economic parameters described in the table below:

Table 2: Whittle Pit Shell Parameters

PARAMETER PIT SLOPE ANGLE 40 deg GOLD PRICE US$1,500/oz MINING COST $3.0/t MINING RECOVERY 95% MINING DILUTION 20% PROCESSING COST $20/t LE PLAQUE MAIN RECOVERY RATE 90%

Preliminary metallurgical studies done on the Le Plaque Main deposit indicate the gold recoveries of the mineralized material are similar to the other deposits at the Ity Gold Mine.

The initial Le Plaque Main geological model was developed in Leapfrog 3D modelling software using available geology information from 76 diamond drill holes totaling 10,028 meters completed between 2015 and 2017, and from 48 RC holes totaling 4,000 meters completed between 2016 and 2017. The geological model and assay data guided the mineralization model. A total of 14 mineralized domains were interpreted and modelled into 3D wireframes within Geovia Surpac modelling software. The main mineralized zones have an average strike of 130 degrees azimuth dipping 40 degrees to the northeast. The drill holes gold assays were composited to one-meter intervals within the mineralized wireframes and capped at 25 g/t Au. Spatial analysis of the gold mineralization using variograms indicated a good continuity of the grades along strike and down dip of the mineralized zones.

Gold grades were interpolated using inverse distance squared constrained by the mineralized domains. Density values of the oxidized material vary from 1.4 to 1.5 based on weathering material type, while the fresh rocks density is 2.8. The mineral resource was modelled using a 3D block model built in Geovia Surpac. Measures were conducted to validate the accuracy of the estimate, including comparing results from the inverse distance to ordinary kriging estimation, swath plots comparison and visual review on section and plan view.

The disclosure of a mineral resource statement for the Le Plaque Main deposit is not deemed material to Endeavour as a whole. Therefore, the Company will not be filing a technical report in respect of this mineral resource estimate.

ASSAYS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

The Le Plaque-Floleu drill samples were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Drill core (HQ and NQ) and Reverse Circulation percussion hammer chip samples were prepared on site at the SMI (Société des Mines d'Ity) exploration mechanical preparation facilities.

Up to the end of 2016 samples were analyzed using a standard 50-gram gold fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish at Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Abidjan (independent lab). ICP-ES analysis was completed by ACME Laboratories Ltd. in Vancouver, Canada. Core and Reverse Circulation sampling and assay data were monitored through a quality assurance/quality control program designed to follow NI 43-101 and industry best practice.

In 2017 Endeavour entered into an agreement with SGS Cote d'Ivoire SA to establish and operate independent mineral assay laboratory services at Ity Mine operations. The services included dedicated sample preparation, leach, copper soluble and fire assay services for mine and grade control operations, as well as dedicated sample preparation and fire assay facilities for exploration samples. All Le Plaque-Floleu samples in the 2017 calendar year were processed by SGS using a standard 50-gram gold fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish (code FAA505). Sample collection followed established procedures, and sample submission included the same control samples and insertion procedures as used in previous campaigns with Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Abidjan. ICP-ES analysis (4 acid digest, code GE-IC40M) was completed by SGS Laboratories Ltd. in Burnaby, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The scientific and technical content of this news release related to exploration has been reviewed, verified and compiled by Gérard de Hert, EurGeol, Senior VP West Africa Exploration for Endeavour Mining. Mr. de Hert has more than 19 years of mineral exploration and mining experience, and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Jeremy Langford, Endeavour's Chief Operating Officer - Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metellurgy - FausIMM, is a Qualiied Person under NI 43-101, and has reviewed an approved the technical information in this news release related to the CIL construction announcement.

The statistical analysis, geological modelling and resource estimation were prepared by Kevin Harris, CPG. Mr. Harris is Endeavour Mining's VP Resource Manager and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

Endeavour operates 5 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma), and Mali (Tabakoto)which are expected to produce 670-720koz in 2018 at an AISC of $840-890/oz. Endeavour's high-quality development projects (recently commissioned Houndé, Ity CIL and Kalana) have the combined potential to deliver an additional 600koz per year at an AISC well below $700/oz between 2018 and 2020. In addition, its exploration program aims to discover 10-15Moz of gold by 2021 which represents more than twice the reserve depletion during the period.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com (http://www.endeavourmining.com).

APPENDIX A:

The table below presents the Reverse Circulation and Diamond drilling completed in Q4 2017 at Le Plaque Main. Additional results are available in the press release dated May 29, 2017, available on the Company's website and on SEDAR.

HOLE ID TARGET

AREA DRILL

TYPE FROM

(M) TO

(M) DOWN HOLE

THICK (M) TRUE THICK

(M) GRADE AU

G/T COMPOSITE FL17-628 LePlaque Main DD 68.60 72.60 4.00 4.00 4.83 4.0m @ 4.83 g/t FL17-628 LePlaque Main DD 98.27 101.10 2.83 2.50 11.19 2.8m @ 11.19 g/t including 0.73m @ 38.90 g/t from 98.27m FL17-628 LePlaque Main DD 111.55 114.75 3.20 3.00 1.98 3.2m @ 1.98 g/t FL17-629 LePlaque Main DD 167.30 169.88 2.58 2.50 2.10 2.6m @ 2.10 g/t FL17-629 LePlaque Main DD 190.54 191.60 1.06 1.00 0.58 1.1m @ 0.58 g/t FL17-630 LePlaque Main DD 89.00 91.00 2.00 2.00 1.75 2.0m @ 1.75 g/t FL17-630 LePlaque Main DD 92.05 96.00 3.95 3.50 8.20 4.0m @ 8.20 g/t including 0.64m @ 22.90 g/t from 93.28m FL17-630 LePlaque Main DD 113.00 114.00 1.00 1.00 0.83 1.0m @ 0.83 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 49.00 50.90 1.90 1.50 0.84 1.9m @ 0.84 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 77.35 81.00 3.65 3.50 1.52 3.7m @ 1.52 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 83.00 84.00 1.00 1.00 0.90 1.0m @ 0.90 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 86.32 87.80 1.48 1.00 2.36 1.5m @ 2.36 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 88.85 91.37 2.52 2.50 1.03 2.5m @ 1.03 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 92.59 98.00 5.41 5.00 0.80 5.4m @ 0.80 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 123.65 125.00 1.35 1.00 0.64 1.3m @ 0.64 g/t FL17-631 LePlaque Main DD 127.39 131.00 3.61 3.00 1.16 3.6m @ 1.16 g/t FL17-632 LePlaque Main DD 10.95 12.00 1.05 1.00 0.58 1.1m @ 0.58 g/t FL17-632 LePlaque Main DD 66.50 68.35 1.85 1.50 2.77 1.8m @ 2.77 g/t FL17-632 LePlaque Main DD 155.33 158.58 3.25 3.00 1.13 3.3m @ 1.13 g/t FL17-632 LePlaque Main DD 167.00 169.20 2.20 2.00 0.75 2.2m @ 0.75 g/t FL17-632 LePlaque Main DD 171.50 172.63 1.13 1.00 2.64 1.1m @ 2.64 g/t FL17-632 LePlaque Main DD 181.00 182.10 1.10 1.00 10.30 1.1m @ 10.30 g/t FL17-633 LePlaque Main DD 171.83 173.20 1.37 1.20 1.23 1.4m @ 1.23 g/t FL17-633 LePlaque Main DD 180.05 184.46 4.41 4.00 3.81 4.4m @ 3.81 g/t FL17-634 LePlaque Main DD 41.20 43.78 2.58 2.00 0.56 2.6m @ 0.56 g/t FL17-634 LePlaque Main DD 45.58 47.55 1.97 1.50 0.86 2.0m @ 0.86 g/t FL17-634 LePlaque Main DD 49.00 50.05 1.05 0.50 0.51 1.0m @ 0.51 g/t FL17-634 LePlaque Main DD 95.00 96.26 1.26 0.50 0.66 1.3m @ 0.66 g/t FL17-634 LePlaque Main DD 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.50 1.15 1.0m @ 1.15 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 29.30 30.65 1.35 1.00 3.03 1.3m @ 3.03 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 47.00 48.28 1.28 1.00 0.71 1.3m @ 0.71 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 55.11 58.00 2.89 2.50 1.78 2.9m @ 1.78 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 60.00 61.50 1.50 1.50 0.55 1.5m @ 0.55 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 72.00 73.50 1.50 1.50 0.59 1.5m @ 0.59 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 81.00 82.45 1.45 1.00 0.68 1.5m @ 0.68 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 88.45 89.45 1.00 1.00 0.56 1.0m @ 0.56 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 92.45 99.27 6.82 5.00 2.50 6.8m @ 2.50 g/t FL17-635 LePlaque Main DD 113.57 114.60 1.03 0.50 0.72 1.0m @ 0.72 g/t FL17-636 LePlaque Main DD 1.97 4.15 2.18 2.00 0.72 2.2m @ 0.72 g/t FL17-636 LePlaque Main DD 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.50 0.53 1.0m @ 0.53 g/t FL17-636 LePlaque Main DD 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.50 0.52 1.0m @ 0.52 g/t FL17-637 LePlaque Main DD 5.30 8.30 3.00 2.00 1.00 3.0m @ 0.99 g/t FL17-637 LePlaque Main DD 103.92 109.74 5.82 4.00 1.37 5.8m @ 1.37 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 49.42 52.10 2.68 2.50 7.57 2.7m @ 7.57 g/t including 1.1m @ 12.60 g/t from 51.00m FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 53.59 57.46 3.87 3.00 1.12 3.9m @ 1.12 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.00 1.23 1.0m @ 1.23 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 62.28 63.50 1.22 0.50 0.50 1.2m @ 0.50 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.50 4.22 1.0m @ 4.22 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 86.50 89.21 2.71 2.00 0.59 2.7m @ 0.59 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 90.56 92.78 2.22 2.00 3.23 2.2m @ 3.23 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 95.05 96.66 1.61 0.50 3.84 1.6m @ 3.84 g/t FL17-638 LePlaque Main DD 98.84 100.14 1.30 0.50 1.41 1.3m @ 1.41 g/t FL17-639 LePlaque Main DD 5.68 14.83 9.15 7.00 5.01 9.2m @ 5.01 g/t including 1m @ 12.40 g/t from 8.00m FL17-639 LePlaque Main DD 37.50 40.50 3.00 2.50 0.65 3.0m @ 0.65 g/t FL17-639 LePlaque Main DD 65.00 67.00 2.00 2.00 1.29 2.0m @ 1.29 g/t FL17-640 LePlaque Main DD 2.87 3.87 1.00 1.00 0.53 1.0m @ 0.53 g/t FL17-640 LePlaque Main DD 50.00 52.00 2.00 1.50 0.79 2.0m @ 0.79 g/t FL17-640 LePlaque Main DD 53.50 56.50 3.00 2.00 0.65 3.0m @ 0.65 g/t FL17-641 LePlaque Main DD 24.40 26.50 2.10 2.00 0.51 2.1m @ 0.51 g/t FL17-642 LePlaque Main DD 31.70 34.85 3.15 3.00 21.92 3.2m @ 21.92 g/t FL17-642 LePlaque Main DD 52.40 53.50 1.10 1.00 0.67 1.1m @ 0.67 g/t FL17-642 LePlaque Main DD 67.12 70.00 2.88 2.50 3.48 2.9m @ 3.48 g/t FL17-643 LePlaque Main DD 41.00 42.00 1.00 1.00 0.98 1.0m @ 0.98 g/t FL17-643 LePlaque Main DD 121.50 127.92 6.42 6.00 1.25 6.4m @ 1.25 g/t FL17-643 LePlaque Main DD 128.93 133.05 4.12 4.00 59.41 4.1m @ 59.41 g/t including 0.95m @ 195.00 g/t from 129.65m FL17-643 LePlaque Main DD 139.25 147.08 7.83 7.00 2.04 7.8m @ 2.04 g/t FL17-643 LePlaque Main DD 148.40 149.77 1.37 1.00 0.55 1.4m @ 0.55 g/t FL17-644 LePlaque Main DD 61.00 62.10 1.10 1.00 0.92 1.1m @ 0.92 g/t FL17-644 LePlaque Main DD 71.25 74.73 3.48 3.00 1.38 3.5m @ 1.38 g/t FL17-644 LePlaque Main DD 76.00 85.22 9.22 8.00 1.36 9.2m @ 1.36 g/t FL17-644 LePlaque Main DD 90.00 93.00 3.00 3.00 3.55 3.0m @ 3.55 g/t FL17-644 LePlaque Main DD 96.75 97.88 1.13 1.00 23.30 1.1m @ 23.30 g/t FL17-644 LePlaque Main DD 102.00 104.17 2.17 2.00 1.63 2.2m @ 1.63 g/t FL17-645 LePlaque Main DD 158.07 163.00 4.93 4.50 1.47 4.9m @ 1.47 g/t FL17-645 LePlaque Main DD 168.80 170.60 1.80 1.50 0.73 1.8m @ 0.73 g/t FL17-645 LePlaque Main DD 180.50 182.00 1.50 1.50 1.28 1.5m @ 1.28 g/t FL17-646 LePlaque Main DD 76.50 77.54 1.04 1.00 1.48 1.0m @ 1.48 g/t FL17-646 LePlaque Main DD 80.00 84.00 4.00 4.00 1.42 4.0m @ 1.42 g/t FL17-646 LePlaque Main DD 87.00 88.10 1.10 1.00 1.55 1.1m @ 1.55 g/t FL17-646 LePlaque Main DD 89.85 102.16 12.31 12.00 3.50 12.3m @ 3.50 g/t including 0.54m @ 22.40 g/t from 92.71m FL17-646 LePlaque Main DD 108.15 111.95 3.80 3.50 0.96 3.8m @ 0.96 g/t FL17-647 LePlaque Main DD 0.00 1.05 1.05 1.00 0.51 1.1m @ 0.51 g/t FL17-647 LePlaque Main DD 37.00 39.84 2.84 2.00 4.58 2.8m @ 4.58 g/t FL17-647 LePlaque Main DD 44.37 45.60 1.23 1.00 17.30 1.2m @ 17.30 g/t FL17-647 LePlaque Main DD 66.53 68.62 2.09 1.50 1.18 2.1m @ 1.18 g/t FL17-648 LePlaque Main DD 36.65 39.00 2.35 2.00 0.84 2.4m @ 0.84 g/t FL17-648 LePlaque Main DD 63.40 65.90 2.50 2.50 1.96 2.5m @ 1.96 g/t FL17-648 LePlaque Main DD 70.09 72.30 2.21 2.00 1.56 2.2m @ 1.56 g/t FL17-648 LePlaque Main DD 76.00 77.00 1.00 1.00 0.59 1.0m @ 0.59 g/t FL17-648 LePlaque Main DD 84.35 89.30 4.95 4.50 2.86 5.0m @ 2.86 g/t FL17-648 LePlaque Main DD 94.00 95.00 1.00 1.00 1.50 1.0m @ 1.50 g/t FL17-649 LePlaque Main DD 0.00 1.45 1.45 1.00 0.76 1.4m @ 0.76 g/t FL17-649 LePlaque Main DD 17.65 21.02 3.37 3.00 2.08 3.4m @ 2.08 g/t FL17-649 LePlaque Main DD 67.56 68.70 1.14 1.00 0.98 1.1m @ 0.98 g/t FL17-649 LePlaque Main DD 78.20 79.30 1.10 1.00 0.53 1.1m @ 0.53 g/t FL17-649 LePlaque Main DD 101.40 106.91 5.51 5.00 4.85 5.5m @ 4.85 g/t including 1.05m @ 18.20 g/t from 103.45m FL17-649 LePlaque Main DD 108.00 110.00 2.00 2.00 1.06 2.0m @ 1.05 g/t FL17-650 LePlaque Main DD 62.00 63.59 1.59 1.50 79.11 1.6m @ 79.11 g/t including 0.8m @ 96.00 g/t from 62.0m FL17-650 LePlaque Main DD 92.90 93.93 1.03 1.00 0.64 1.0m @ 0.64 g/t FL17-651 LePlaque Main DD 40.75 43.34 2.59 2.50 10.21 2.6m @ 10.21 g/t including 1.34m @ 15.00 g/t from 42m FL17-651 LePlaque Main DD 93.00 97.10 4.10 4.00 1.31 4.1m @ 1.31 g/t FL17-651 LePlaque Main DD 108.90 110.11 1.21 1.00 0.50 1.2m @ 0.50 g/t FL17-651 LePlaque Main DD 113.07 120.00 6.93 6.50 3.16 6.9m @ 3.16 g/t including 1.00m @ 12.90 g/t from 114.0m FL17-654 LePlaque Main DD 58.00 61.00 3.00 3.00 1.82 3.0m @ 1.82 g/t FL17-654 LePlaque Main DD 64.80 65.92 1.12 1.00 1.73 1.1m @ 1.73 g/t FL17-654 LePlaque Main DD 74.24 78.10 3.86 3.50 0.66 3.9m @ 0.66 g/t FL17-654 LePlaque Main DD 80.00 81.00 1.00 1.00 1.46 1.0m @ 1.46 g/t FL17-654 LePlaque Main DD 88.76 90.28 1.52 1.00 1.18 1.5m @ 1.18 g/t FL17-654 LePlaque Main DD 95.00 96.35 1.35 1.00 0.73 1.3m @ 0.73 g/t FL17-654 LePlaque Main DD 97.43 98.61 1.18 1.00 0.53 1.2m @ 0.53 g/t FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 55.90 57.87 1.97 1.50 2.38 2.0m @ 2.38 g/t FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 65.40 66.57 1.17 1.00 1.67 1.2m @ 1.67 g/t FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 89.30 90.63 1.33 1.00 0.89 1.3m @ 0.89 g/t FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 92.00 96.48 4.48 4.00 7.99 4.5m @ 7.99 g/t including 1.00m @ 15.80 g/t from 93.0m FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 97.54 99.74 2.20 2.00 7.72 2.2m @ 7.72 g/t including 0.70m @ 22.80 g/t from 97.54m FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 114.17 115.37 1.20 1.00 2.50 1.2m @ 2.50 g/t FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 123.00 137.99 14.99 8.50 11.94 15.0m @ 11.94 g/t including 1m @ 34.80 g/t from 129.0m FL17-655 LePlaque Main DD 141.00 142.10 1.10 0.50 0.67 1.1m @ 0.67 g/t FL17-656 LePlaque Main DD 1.10 2.10 1.00 1.00 0.67 1.0m @ 0.67 g/t FL17-656 LePlaque Main DD 16.30 17.60 1.30 1.00 0.55 1.3m @ 0.55 g/t FL17-656 LePlaque Main DD 20.40 23.50 3.10 3.00 0.75 3.1m @ 0.75 g/t FL17-656 LePlaque Main DD 32.96 34.06 1.10 1.00 1.29 1.1m @ 1.29 g/t FL17-656 LePlaque Main DD 80.35 81.85 1.50 1.00 1.67 1.5m @ 1.67 g/t FL17-656 LePlaque Main DD 99.33 102.07 2.74 2.50 3.08 2.7m @ 3.08 g/t FL17-656 LePlaque Main DD 149.80 151.25 1.45 1.00 0.61 1.4m @ 0.61 g/t FL17-657 LePlaque Main DD 109.67 126.52 16.85 16.50 3.33 16.8m @ 3.33 g/t including 1.20m @ 15.40 g/t from 110.83m FL17-657 LePlaque Main DD 128.50 129.50 1.00 1.00 1.85 1.0m @ 1.85 g/t FL17-657 LePlaque Main DD 131.50 137.70 6.20 6.00 4.97 6.2m @ 4.97 g/t including 1.20m @ 21.80 g/t from 136.5m FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 19.50 21.88 2.38 2.00 1.53 2.4m @ 1.53 g/t FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 35.80 36.80 1.00 0.50 0.56 1.0m @ 0.56 g/t FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 64.10 65.24 1.14 0.50 0.80 1.1m @ 0.80 g/t FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 67.27 68.50 1.23 0.50 1.13 1.2m @ 1.13 g/t FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 72.03 76.10 4.07 3.00 0.69 4.1m @ 0.69 g/t FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 78.20 79.46 1.26 1.00 1.48 1.3m @ 1.48 g/t FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 91.85 92.95 1.10 0.50 0.50 1.1m @ 0.50 g/t FL17-658 LePlaque Main DD 127.34 128.56 1.22 0.50 0.83 1.2m @ 0.83 g/t FL17-659 LePlaque Main DD 31.00 32.00 1.00 0.50 0.81 1.0m @ 0.81 g/t FL17-659 LePlaque Main DD 43.70 44.80 1.10 0.50 3.84 1.1m @ 3.84 g/t FL17-659 LePlaque Main DD 51.00 54.17 3.17 2.50 1.24 3.2m @ 1.24 g/t FL17-659 LePlaque Main DD 71.71 75.28 3.57 2.50 2.36 3.6m @ 2.36 g/t FL17-660 LePlaque Main DD 42.25 45.95 3.70 3.50 7.38 3.7m @ 7.38 g/t including 1.25m @ 14.10 g/t from 44.70m FL17-660 LePlaque Main DD 121.00 124.00 3.00 2.00 6.02 3.0m @ 6.02 g/t including 1m @ 16.30 g/t from 122 FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 34.65 35.85 1.20 1.00 0.52 1.2m @ 0.52 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 49.00 52.20 3.20 3.00 0.75 3.2m @ 0.75 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 58.00 59.00 1.00 1.00 1.30 1.0m @ 1.30 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 61.00 65.49 4.49 4.00 1.36 4.5m @ 1.36 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 66.68 68.00 1.32 1.00 0.74 1.3m @ 0.74 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 71.63 72.78 1.15 1.00 0.78 1.2m @ 0.78 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 73.90 74.90 1.00 1.00 1.43 1.0m @ 1.43 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 88.00 90.30 2.30 2.00 1.35 2.3m @ 1.35 g/t FL17-661 LePlaque Main DD 144.05 155.00 10.95 5.00 7.49 10.9m @ 7.49 g/t including 1m @ 66.20 g/t from 145.0m FL17-662 LePlaque Main DD 36.00 37.30 1.30 1.00 1.24 1.3m @ 1.24 g/t FL17-662 LePlaque Main DD 53.05 67.98 14.93 14.00 1.16 14.9m @ 1.16 g/t FL17-662 LePlaque Main DD 72.87 74.45 1.58 1.50 1.58 1.6m @ 1.58 g/t FL17-662 LePlaque Main DD 93.00 94.00 1.00 1.00 0.81 1.0m @ 0.81 g/t FL17-662 LePlaque Main DD 99.58 100.95 1.37 1.00 1.15 1.4m @ 1.15 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 2.00 3.00 1.00 1.00 1.43 1.0m @ 1.43 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 8.00 9.30 1.30 1.00 0.58 1.3m @ 0.58 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 10.50 14.10 3.60 3.50 7.67 3.6m @ 7.67 g/t including 1.50m @ 17.20 g/t from 10.5m FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 70.30 71.50 1.20 1.00 0.53 1.2m @ 0.53 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 87.84 89.00 1.16 1.00 4.32 1.2m @ 4.32 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 90.50 92.00 1.50 1.00 1.61 1.5m @ 1.61 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 96.05 97.45 1.40 1.00 1.11 1.4m @ 1.11 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 100.55 102.50 1.95 1.50 0.87 2.0m @ 0.87 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 104.00 107.00 3.00 3.00 1.60 3.0m @ 1.60 g/t FL17-663 LePlaque Main DD 152.00 154.15 2.15 2.00 1.44 2.2m @ 1.44 g/t FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 6.50 7.80 1.30 0.50 0.82 1.3m @ 0.82 g/t FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 132.50 134.00 1.50 1.00 0.95 1.5m @ 0.95 g/t FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 140.00 144.70 4.70 2.50 1.10 4.7m @ 1.10 g/t FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 146.17 148.32 2.15 2.00 0.81 2.2m @ 0.81 g/t FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 150.40 153.55 3.15 2.00 0.99 3.2m @ 0.99 g/t FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 155.80 158.00 2.20 1.00 11.50 2.2m @ 11.50 g/t including 0.97m @ 25.00 g/t from 157.03m FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 160.80 162.67 1.87 1.00 2.12 1.9m @ 2.12 g/t FL17-664 LePlaque Main DD 169.00 177.96 8.96 4.50 1.81 9.0m @ 1.81 g/t including 1.20 m @ 6.54 g/t from 175.8m FL17-590 LePlaque Main RC 17.00 18.00 1.00 0.50 0.68 1.0m @ 0.68 g/t FL17-590 LePlaque Main RC 25.00 26.00 1.00 0.50 1.02 1.0m @ 1.02 g/t FL17-590 LePlaque Main RC 44.00 46.00 2.00 1.00 0.80 2.0m @ 0.79 g/t FL17-590 LePlaque Main RC 62.00 63.00 1.00 0.50 0.55 1.0m @ 0.55 g/t FL17-590 LePlaque Main RC 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.50 0.89 1.0m @ 0.89 g/t FL17-591 LePlaque Main RC 22.00 24.00 2.00 1.00 2.31 2.0m @ 2.31 g/t FL17-591 LePlaque Main RC 34.00 37.00 3.00 2.00 1.86 3.0m @ 1.86 g/t FL17-591 LePlaque Main RC 39.00 43.00 4.00 2.50 0.95 4.0m @ 0.95 g/t FL17-591 LePlaque Main RC 45.00 49.00 4.00 2.50 1.34 4.0m @ 1.34 g/t FL17-591 LePlaque Main RC 51.00 53.00 2.00 1.00 3.69 2.0m @ 3.69 g/t FL17-591 LePlaque Main RC 71.00 72.00 1.00 1.00 0.56 1.0m @ 0.56 g/t FL17-591 LePlaque Main RC 77.00 80.00 3.00 2.00 1.09 3.0m @ 1.09 g/t FL17-592 LePlaque Main RC 3.00 11.00 8.00 6.00 1.99 8.0m @ 1.99 g/t including 1m @ 6.52 g/t from 6.00m FL17-592 LePlaque Main RC 25.00 27.00 2.00 2.00 0.62 2.0m @ 0.62 g/t FL17-592 LePlaque Main RC 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.00 0.74 1.0m @ 0.74 g/t FL17-592 LePlaque Main RC 42.00 43.00 1.00 1.00 3.38 1.0m @ 3.38 g/t FL17-592 LePlaque Main RC 74.00 76.00 2.00 1.50 3.74 2.0m @ 3.74 g/t FL17-593 LePlaque Main RC 6.00 7.00 1.00 0.50 1.95 1.0m @ 1.95 g/t FL17-593 LePlaque Main RC 9.00 10.00 1.00 0.50 0.58 1.0m @ 0.58 g/t FL17-593 LePlaque Main RC 12.00 23.00 11.00 9.00 1.35 11.0m @ 1.35 g/t FL17-593 LePlaque Main RC 30.00 31.00 1.00 0.50 1.21 1.0m @ 1.21 g/t FL17-593 LePlaque Main RC 40.00 41.00 1.00 0.50 0.76 1.0m @ 0.76 g/t FL17-593 LePlaque Main RC 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.50 2.11 1.0m @ 2.11 g/t FL17-594 LePlaque Main RC 2.00 3.00 1.00 1.00 0.58 1.0m @ 0.58 g/t FL17-594 LePlaque Main RC 11.00 14.00 3.00 2.50 2.05 3.0m @ 2.05 g/t FL17-595 LePlaque Main RC 3.00 5.00 2.00 1.50 0.54 2.0m @ 0.54 g/t FL17-595 LePlaque Main RC 7.00 11.00 4.00 3.00 1.73 4.0m @ 1.73 g/t FL17-595 LePlaque Main RC 13.00 14.00 1.00 0.50 0.65 1.0m @ 0.65 g/t FL17-595 LePlaque Main RC 21.00 30.00 9.00 6.00 1.63 9.0m @ 1.63 g/t including 1m @ 5.89 g/t from 23.0m FL17-595 LePlaque Main RC 40.00 41.00 1.00 0.50 0.55 1.0m @ 0.55 g/t FL17-595 LePlaque Main RC 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.50 0.53 1.0m @ 0.53 g/t FL17-596 LePlaque Main RC 1.00 3.00 2.00 1.50 0.82 2.0m @ 0.82 g/t FL17-597 LePlaque Main RC 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.50 0.59 1.0m @ 0.59 g/t FL17-597 LePlaque Main RC 49.00 50.00 1.00 0.50 2.55 1.0m @ 2.55 g/t FL17-598 LePlaque Main RC 53.00 54.00 1.00 0.50 2.84 1.0m @ 2.84 g/t FL17-599 LePlaque Main RC 9.00 43.00 34.00 24.00 2.03 34.0m @ 2.03 g/t including 1m @ 19.50 g/t from 10.0m FL17-600 LePlaque Main RC 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.00 0.73 1.0m @ 0.73 g/t FL17-600 LePlaque Main RC 73.00 76.00 3.00 2.00 18.44 3.0m @ 18.44 g/t including 1m @ 50.60 g/t from 73.0m FL17-600 LePlaque Main RC 80.00 81.00 1.00 1.00 0.76 1.0m @ 0.76 g/t FL17-601 LePlaque Main RC 45.00 46.00 1.00 0.50 0.73 1.0m @ 0.73 g/t FL17-602 LePlaque Main RC 19.00 22.00 3.00 2.50 0.57 3.0m @ 0.57 g/t FL17-602 LePlaque Main RC 25.00 28.00 3.00 2.50 0.79 3.0m @ 0.79 g/t FL17-602 LePlaque Main RC 59.00 61.00 2.00 1.50 2.29 2.0m @ 2.29 g/t FL17-602 LePlaque Main RC 65.00 71.00 6.00 5.00 3.31 6.0m @ 3.31 g/t FL17-602 LePlaque Main RC 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.50 1.06 1.0m @ 1.06 g/t FL17-603 LePlaque Main RC 20.00 22.00 2.00 2.00 1.50 2.0m @ 1.50 g/t FL17-603 LePlaque Main RC 57.00 58.00 1.00 1.00 0.57 1.0m @ 0.57 g/t FL17-603 LePlaque Main RC 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.50 0.53 1.0m @ 0.53 g/t FL17-603 LePlaque Main RC 62.00 69.00 7.00 6.00 8.96 7.0m @ 8.96 g/t including 1m @ 55.70 g/t from 63.0m FL17-603 LePlaque Main RC 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.50 0.97 1.0m @ 0.97 g/t FL17-616 LePlaque Main RC 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.00 0.57 1.0m @ 0.57 g/t FL17-616 LePlaque Main RC 63.00 65.00 2.00 1.50 4.05 2.0m @ 4.04 g/t FL17-618 LePlaque Main RC 5.00 6.00 1.00 1.00 2.38 1.0m @ 2.38 g/t FL17-618 LePlaque Main RC 16.00 22.00 6.00 4.00 3.75 6.0m @ 3.75 g/t including 1m @ 14.00 g/t from 18.0m FL17-618 LePlaque Main RC 65.00 69.00 4.00 2.50 0.84 4.0m @ 0.84 g/t FL17-618 LePlaque Main RC 76.00 87.00 11.00 7.00 0.77 11.0m @ 0.77 g/t FL17-618 LePlaque Main RC 91.00 99.00 8.00 5.00 1.30 8.0m @ 1.30 g/t FL17-619 LePlaque Main RC 2.00 8.00 6.00 4.00 3.69 6.0m @ 3.69 g/t including 1m @ 6.70 g/t from 6.0m FL17-619 LePlaque Main RC 30.00 32.00 2.00 1.00 1.08 2.0m @ 1.07 g/t FL17-619 LePlaque Main RC 38.00 48.00 10.00 7.00 6.37 10.0m @ 6.37 g/t including 1m @ 32.50 g/t from 43.0m FL17-619 LePlaque Main RC 52.00 59.00 7.00 4.50 1.24 7.0m @ 1.24 g/t FL17-619 LePlaque Main RC 62.00 70.00 8.00 4.50 1.58 8.0m @ 1.58 g/t FL17-619 LePlaque Main RC 72.00 79.00 7.00 5.00 0.71 7.0m @ 0.71 g/t FL17-619 LePlaque Main RC 82.00 96.00 14.00 9.00 1.19 14.0m @ 1.19 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 2.00 4.00 2.00 2.00 1.52 2.0m @ 1.52 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 6.00 8.00 2.00 2.00 1.34 2.0m @ 1.34 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 12.00 13.00 1.00 1.00 0.68 1.0m @ 0.68 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 19.00 25.00 6.00 4.00 37.24 6.0m @ 37.24 g/t including 1m @ 210 g/t from 19.0m FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 33.00 34.00 1.00 1.00 0.83 1.0m @ 0.83 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.50 1.34 1.0m @ 1.34 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 40.00 48.00 8.00 6.00 1.49 8.0m @ 1.49 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 53.00 61.00 8.00 6.00 5.83 8.0m @ 5.83 g/t including 1m @ 20.50 g/t from 54.0m FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 63.00 64.00 1.00 0.50 0.88 1.0m @ 0.88 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 66.00 72.00 6.00 4.00 0.81 6.0m @ 0.81 g/t FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 74.00 85.00 11.00 6.50 4.58 11.0m @ 4.58 g/t including 1m @ 15.20 g/t from 78.0m FL17-623 LePlaque Main RC 87.00 90.00 3.00 1.00 0.78 3.0m @ 0.78 g/t FL17-624 LePlaque Main RC 0.00 22.00 22.00 15.00 2.67 22.0m @ 2.67 g/t including 1m @ 21.50 g/t from 11.0m FL17-624 LePlaque Main RC 37.00 38.00 1.00 1.00 0.51 1.0m @ 0.51 g/t FL17-624 LePlaque Main RC 41.00 43.00 2.00 1.00 3.81 2.0m @ 3.81 g/t FL17-625 LePlaque Main RC 51.00 53.00 2.00 1.00 0.75 2.0m @ 0.74 g/t FL17-625 LePlaque Main RC 57.00 64.00 7.00 5.00 1.05 7.0m @ 1.05 g/t FL17-625 LePlaque Main RC 75.00 79.00 4.00 3.00 0.78 4.0m @ 0.78 g/t FL17-625 LePlaque Main RC 84.00 85.00 1.00 1.00 0.93 1.0m @ 0.93 g/t FL17-625 LePlaque Main RC 87.00 89.00 2.00 1.50 0.61 2.0m @ 0.60 g/t FL17-626 LePlaque Main RC 1.00 18.00 17.00 11.50 3.44 17.0m @ 3.44 g/t including 1m @ 14.90 g/t from 12.0m FL17-626 LePlaque Main RC 20.00 39.00 19.00 14.00 2.02 19.0m @ 2.02 g/t including 1m @ 10.90 g/t from 25 .0m FL17-626 LePlaque Main RC 64.00 65.00 1.00 1.00 0.50 1.0m @ 0.50 g/t FL17-626 LePlaque Main RC 73.00 75.00 2.00 1.50 1.23 2.0m @ 1.23 g/t FL17-626 LePlaque Main RC 77.00 78.00 1.00 1.00 0.78 1.0m @ 0.78 g/t FL17-627 LePlaque Main RC 40.00 41.00 1.00 0.50 0.97 1.0m @ 0.97 g/t FL17-652 LePlaque Main RC 83.00 85.00 2.00 1.50 0.96 2.0m @ 0.96 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 9.00 10.00 1.00 1.00 0.79 1.0m @ 0.79 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 14.00 21.00 7.00 6.00 0.64 7.0m @ 0.64 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 26.00 29.00 3.00 2.00 1.04 3.0m @ 1.04 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.50 1.34 1.0m @ 1.34 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 44.00 45.00 1.00 0.50 0.70 1.0m @ 0.70 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 51.00 52.00 1.00 0.50 0.58 1.0m @ 0.58 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 61.00 62.00 1.00 0.50 1.48 1.0m @ 1.48 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 67.00 70.00 3.00 2.50 1.19 3.0m @ 1.19 g/t FL17-653 LePlaque Main RC 105.00 108.00 3.00 2.50 4.89 3.0m @ 4.89 g/t





[1] As published in the September 20, 2017 press release entitled "Endeavour launches construction of Ity CIL project based on optimization study" [2] As published in the September 20, 2017 press release entitled "Endeavour launches construction of Ity CIL project based on optimization study"

