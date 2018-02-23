Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Corporation: Cancellation of own shares registered

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

February 23, 2018 at 12:30 p.m.

Amer Sports Corporation: Cancellation of own shares registered

The cancellation of 2,000,000 shares held by Amer Sports has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The resolution of Amer Sports Board of Directors to cancel the 2,000,000 shares was announced on February 8, 2018.

After the cancellation, the total amount of the shares in Amer Sports Corporation is 116,517,285 and the number of shares held by the company is 1,486,696.

