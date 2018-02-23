sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Increased Sales And Earnings Very Significant - Preliminary Results For The First Half Of The Fiscal Year 2017/2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Borussia Dortmund increased Group revenues by EUR 97.6 m. (i.e. 45.6%) to EUR 311.8 m. (previous first half-year EUR 214.2 m.) in the first half-year of the fiscal year 2017/2018. Also adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues increased by 3.9% and amounted EUR 175.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR 169.0 m).

The operating result (EBITDA) of the Group amounted EUR 83.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR 49.9 m). The result from operating activities (EBIT) amounted EUR 47.7 m. (previous half-year EUR 18.2 m.). According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group earnings amounted EUR 39.4 m. (previous half-year EUR 15.6 m.).

Group Equity totaled EUR 347.2 m. (30 June 2017: EUR 312.3 m.) on December 31st, 2017; this corresponds to an equity capital ratio of 70.0 % (previous year 65.3 %).

Personnel expenses changed to EUR 94.3 m. (previous first half-year EUR 82.3 m.). Depreciation and amortization resulted in EUR 36.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 31.6 m.). Other operating expenses amounted EUR 124.2 m. (previous first half-year EUR 69.3 m.) in the report period. The financial result amounted EUR -2.6 m. (previous first half-year EUR -0.7 m.), the tax result amounted EUR -5.7 m. (previous first half-year EUR -1.9 m.).

In the individual financial statement Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 42.4 m. (previous first half-year EUR 11.3 m.) in the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted EUR 43.9 m. (previous first half-year EUR 16.6. m.) and the semi-annual result amounted EUR 38.1 m. (previous first half-year EUR 14.5 m.).

The complete semi-annual financial report H1 2017/2018 can be downloaded as pdf.-file under http://aktie.bvb.de/ (rubric publications) from February 28th, 2018 on.

Dortmund, February 23rd, 2018
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

