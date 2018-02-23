Revlon, Inc. Announces Global Fragrance License with Contemporary Fashion Brand AllSaints

First fragrance collection to debut in Fall 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Revlon, Inc., a leading global beauty company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive global license agreement with contemporary fashion brand AllSaints Retail, Ltd. for the development, marketing, and distribution of fragrances and ancillary products.

Established in 1994, AllSaints is a global, contemporary brand with an independent spirit, known for its iconic biker jackets and creating apparel and accessories for men and women around the world. The core values of AllSaints are individuality with an East London attitude.

"We are proud to partner with an industry leader, Revlon, to launch the AllSaints fragrance collection," said William Kim, CEO of AllSaints. "Revlon's strategic approach is perfectly aligned with our brand vision and global growth focus," he added. "As a brand, AllSaints is recognised globally for its fashion-forward, contemporary, Ready-to-Wear and bag collections and we look forward to creating a fragrance collection with Revlon which embodies these attributes."

"We are thrilled to partner with AllSaints, and strive to translate their unique perspective on fashion to the world of scent," said Serge Jureidini, President, Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and Fragrances at Revlon. "AllSaints' impressive footprint and customer-centric mindset is perfectly aligned with Revlon's strategy and our focus to accelerate our global business," he noted.

About AllSaints

AllSaints is a global, digital, contemporary brand with an independent spirit, founded in 1994. Headquartered in East London, the brand designs a balanced collection of 50/50 menswear to womenswear Ready-to-Wear as well as handbags in-house. AllSaints has just under 3,200 employees across 31 countries and achieved sales of over £300M in its 2016 to 2017 financial year. The brand is obsessed with building a business model for the future, putting brand experience and the customer at the core of everything they do. AllSaints curates every aspect of the brand experience in-house, from store design and construction to the global web platform and the collections which can be found throughout Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East in over 240 directly operated stores, franchise stores, concessions and outlets.

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden Company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and direct to consumer. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, American Crew, Almay, Cutex, Mitchum, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Juicy Couture, Curve, Shawn Mendes and John Varvatos.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645376/Revlon_AllSaints.jpg