On January 26th, 2018 Electrawinds SE has applied for judicial reorganization. Last Friday, February 16th 2018, the Commercial Court in Ghent/Bruges has decided to grant protection against creditors for Electrawinds SE for a period till June 22nd , 2018 in order to allow the company to transfer under judicial supervision as specified in art. 23 Wet betreffende de Continuïteit van Ondernemingen. The Court also decided to appoint 2 judicial trustees who will assist the company and its Board of Directors during this period.

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Electrawinds SE Fortstraat 27 B - 8400 Oostende Belgien Telefon: +32 59 32 65 91

E-Mail: investor.relations@electrawinds.eu Internet: ewi.electrawinds.eu ISIN: LU0538936351, LU0538952044 WKN: A1C4HF, A1E016 Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard)

ISIN LU0538936351 LU0538952044

