Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: NextEra Energy Boosted its Dividend By 13%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 26, 2018

Dividend Declared

On February 16, 2018, NextEra Energy's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $1.11 per share, up approximately 13% versus the prior year's comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with its policy announced in 2015 of targeting 12% to 14% annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2018, off a 2015 base. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2018.

NextEra Energy's Board also approved a two-year extension of the existing dividend policy, which is expected to translate to a growth rate in dividends per share of 12% to 14% per year through at least 2020, off a 2017 base of $3.93 per share.

NextEra Energy's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.89%, which is considerably above the average dividend yield of 2.56% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for eight consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.58 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, NextEra Energy is forecasted to report earnings of $8.34 for the next year, which is substantially higher than its annualized dividend of $4.44 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, NextEra Energy's consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.71 billion compared to $1.29 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $6.41 billion compared to $6.29 billion for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for NextEra Energy

On February 12, 2018, NextEra Energy announced that it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies. NextEra Energy is one of only 20 current honorees in the world to achieve this prestigious honor 11 or more times and one of only six in the energy and utilities sector worldwide to receive this recognition in 2018.

About NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy is a leading clean energy company which operates approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity and employs approximately 14,000 people in 33 states and Canada as of year-end 2017. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy's principal subsidiaries are Florida Power & Light Company, which serves approximately 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, NextEra Energy's stock slightly advanced 0.36%, ending the trading session at $152.31.

Volume traded for the day: 1.44 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.97%; and past twelve-month period - up 18.58%

After yesterday's close, NextEra Energy's market cap was at $70.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.40.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.58%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

