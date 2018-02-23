Active-Investors: Free Research Report as National Fuel Gas' EPS Soared 121%

Stock Monitor: Occidental Petroleum Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE: NFG) ('National Fuel'). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NFG. The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 01, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company National Fuel Gas. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OXY

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, National Fuel Gas most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NFG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, National Fuel's revenues totaled $419.66 million compared to $422.50 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $26.06 million.

During Q1 FY18, National Fuel's consolidated net income was $198.7 million, or $2.30 per share, compared to $88.9 million, or $1.04 per share, in Q1 FY17. Excluding the $111.0 million, or $1.29 per share, reduction in tax expenses due to the remeasurement of deferred taxes, the Company's adjusted operating earnings were $87.7 million, or $1.02 per share, for the reported quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates by $1.18 per share.

Upstream Business

National Fuel's Exploration and Production segment's operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Corp. ('Seneca').

During Q1 FY18, Seneca's net production was 40.1 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), reflecting a drop of 0.2 Bcfe, or 1% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's net natural gas production decreased 4.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) versus the year ago same period, mainly due to natural declines from Marcellus wells in the Eastern Development Area (EDA), where the Company last brought on a new development pad in FY16.

For Q1 FY18, Seneca's oil production decreased 48 thousand barrels (Mbbl), or 7% on a y-o-y basis, largely due to the lagging impact of a significant reduction in well workover activity in California over the last few years, in response to low crude oil prices and modifications made to steam operations at the Midway Sunset fields.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and all marketing and transportation costs, was $2.72 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) for Q1 FY18, reflecting a decrease of $0.25 per Mcf on a y-o-y basis. The decline in Seneca's realized natural gas price was primarily attributable to the expiration of physical firm sales and financial hedge contracts over the past 12 months that had a favorable pricing relative to current market prices and hedge book. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $59.79 per barrel (Bbl), representing an increase of $5.08 per Bbl versus the year ago comparable period.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, National Fuel revised its earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $3.20 to $3.40, or $3.30 at the midpoint of the range. The revised EPS guidance does not include the impact of the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company's consolidated income tax expenses and benefited earnings for Q1 FY18 by $111.0 million, or $1.29 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, National Fuel Gas' stock marginally advanced 0.65%, ending the trading session at $49.75.

Volume traded for the day: 633.50 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 473.19 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, National Fuel Gas' market cap was at $4.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 8.51.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors