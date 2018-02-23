Spark Therapeutics, Inc.: Spark Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Conferences in March

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, today announced that Arlene V. Drack, M.D., associate professor in ophthalmic genetics at the University of Iowa, will present a new age-stratified analysis of Phase 3 voretigene neparvovec data at the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) Annual Meeting on "Year 3 Results and Age-Stratified Analyses for a Phase 3 Trial of Voretigene Neparvovec in RPE65 Mutation-associated Inherited Retinal Disease," on Thursday, March 22, at 8:45 a.m. ET, at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, company management will present at the following business or scientific conferences:

Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion on gene therapy at the Rare Disease Day at National Institutes of Health (NIH) event on Thursday, March 1, at 1:15 p.m. ET, in the Masur Auditorium in Building 10 on the main NIH campus in Bethesda, Md.

Katherine A. High, M.D., president and head of research and development, will present at the 2018 Thrombosis and Hemostasis Summit of North America (THSNA 2018) on "Contemporary Gene Therapy in Hemostasis and Thrombosis," on Thursday, March 8, at 9:15 a.m. PT, at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego

Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Global Philadelphia Association's 15th Annual Global Business Conference on Wednesday, March 14, at 11:15 a.m. ET, at the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University in Philadelphia

Spark Therapeutics will also participate in the following investor conferences:

Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen & Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 12, at 4:10 p.m. ET, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. To access a live audio webcast of Marrazzo's presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen46/once/ (http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen46/once/).

Company management will present at the Barclays Capital Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 15, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami. Presentation scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

About Spark Therapeutics

At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first FDA-approved gene therapy in the U.S. for a genetic disease, and currently have three programs in clinical trials, including product candidates that have shown promising early results in patients with hemophilia. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com (http://www.sparktx.com/), and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/spark_tx) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/spark-therapeutics-inc).

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Ryan Asay Monique da Silva Ryan.asay@sparktx.com Monique.dasilva@sparktx.com (215) 239-6424 (215) 282-7470

