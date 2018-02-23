Active-Investors: Wired News - Israeli Minister Reveals Intel's Plans to Invest $5 Billion to Upgrade Plant in Southern Israel by 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=INTC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, Eli Cohen, revealed on February 21, 2018, that Intel plans to invest $5 billion in Israel. The plans were discussed during a meeting between Intel's executives with Minister Cohen and other ministry officials. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Intel's Investment Plan

As per the details available via reports by news agency Reuters, Intel's investments are for the expansion of production capacity at its Kiryat Gat plant in southern Israel. The plant currently manufactures 22-nanometer chips of the Company. Intel plans to upgrade the plant to handle the manufacture of 10-nanometer chips which are smaller and faster. The Company is expected to begin work on the plant expansion in 2018 and expected to be completed by 2020.

In 2014, Intel had invested approximately $6 billion in upgrading the plant for which it had received a state grant worth 5% as well as a 5% reduction in corporate tax rate for a ten-year period. With the current investment Intel can expect to receive additional state grants of up to 10% of the investment amount. The spokesperson from the Israeli Ministry clarified that the exact amount of state grants will depend on Intel's final expansion plans.

A meeting has been scheduled between Director Generals at the Ministries of Economy and Finance, tax authorities, and the Intel's representatives next month to reach in in-principle agreement on Intel's proposal. After this, the Ministry of Economy, which approves state grants, will review Intel's detailed plans.

Intel spokesperson has not made any official comments on the matter.

Intel's operations in Israel

Intel has been in Israel since 1974 and is one of the largest employer in the tech sector with over 11,000 people on its payroll. Most of these employees are with the Company's research and development centers and at its chip manufacturing plant in Kiryat Gat. The Company has invested more than $17 billion in the country since 1974. In FY17, the Company's exports from Israel rose to $3.6 billion from $3.3 billion in FY16. The increased exports in attributed to the new generation of processors launched by the Company. In August 2017, Intel completed the acquisition of Jerusalem-based automotive chip designer Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

On February 21, 2018, Moovit App Global Ltd announced the closing of a $50 million in funding. Intel Capital led the Series D investment in Moovit, an Israeli start-up providing data on how best to navigate transit in urban environments using iOS, Android and Web apps. Moovit has 120 million users across 2,000 cities in 80 countries. Intel's Mobileye is expected to partner with Moovit to incorporate its data into Mobileye's navigation system.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Intel's stock marginally declined 0.30%, ending the trading session at $45.80.

Volume traded for the day: 16.62 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.64%; previous six-month period - up 32.18%; and past twelve-month period - up 26.98%

After yesterday's close, Intel's market cap was at $216.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.17.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.62%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors