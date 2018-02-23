Skyworks' RF Front-end Integrated with Sequans' Monarch LTE Platform in World's Smallest Form Factor

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), maker of the world's most highly-optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip for the Internet of Things (IoT), have built upon their successful multi-year collaboration to deliver the smallest, turnkey connectivity engine for next generation LTE devices that can operate globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005097/en/

Specifically, the new solution combines Skyworks' industry-leading front-ends with Sequans' advanced Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT platform to create an all-in-one design that is compliant with Release 13/14 of the 3GPP LTE standard. The single SKU device simplifies the design process, shortens development time and significantly accelerates the launch of numerous space-constrained IoT products such as sensors, trackers and wearables, where the size is extremely important.

"Through our collaboration with Skyworks, we have created one of the most critical LTE engines for IoT available in the world today," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Our comprehensive and powerful module incorporates every major component needed to enable the widespread deployment of LTE devices on any band, in an extremely small and thin package. This new form factor represents a truly ground-breaking architecture for a broad range of applications."

"Skyworks' partnership with an industry leader like Sequans allows us to fully optimize our innovative wireless engines, advanced packaging and system level expertise for emerging IoT markets," said John O'Neill, Skyworks' vice president of marketing. "For our worldwide customers, it means smaller and simplified designs, accelerated carrier certifications and a much faster time to market."

The solution has been pre-certified with leading operators through existing certifications of Sequans' Monarch platform, making it the most advanced offering available today.

"This is an exciting product for IoT device designers, especially for wearable IoT devices in need of compact solutions," said Cameron Coursey, vice president of AT&T's Internet of Things Solutions. "The Sequans/Skyworks platform brings together the technologies of two industry leaders to give AT&T's IoT customers a total solution for launching their IoT devices on AT&T's network as quickly as possible."

About the Skyworks/Sequans Turnkey Platform

The feature-rich product includes an integrated baseband, SRAM, RF transceiver, RF front-end, passives and power management in a single 8.8 x 10.8 x 0.95 mm package with proprietary RF shielding. It is compliant with 3GPP Release 13/14 LTE Advanced Pro specifications, including VoLTE support, is optimized for LTE UE categories M1, NB1, and NB2 and operates across broad frequency ranges (700 MHz to 2.1 GHz) to support global deployment and roaming capability. Proprietary power management techniques offer improved battery life.

Units are available now for lead customers and partners. Broader availability is planned for the second calendar quarter of 2018. Customers should contact their respective Skyworks or Sequans representatives for more details.

Skyworks at Mobile World Congress

Skyworks representatives will be in Hall 2, Stand I-2.

Sequans at Mobile World Congress

Sequans representatives will be in Hall 5, Stand 5C87.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

Sequans and Monarch are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sequans Communications.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005097/en/

Contacts:

Skyworks Media Relations

Tami Stegmaier, (949) 231-4207

tami.stegmaier@skyworksinc.com

or

Skyworks Investor Relations

Mitch Haws, (949) 231-3223

mitch.haws@skyworksinc.com

or

Sequans Media Relations

Kimberly Tassin, (425) 736-0569

kimberly@sequans.com

or

Skyworks Sequans Investor Relations

Claudia Gatlin, (212) 830-9080

claudia@sequans.com