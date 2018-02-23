Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market 2016-2024: Competitive Vendor Landscape of ABB, GE-Alstom Grid, Prysmian, Schneider Electric & Siemens

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Transformers

Switchgears

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: The Cornerstone of a Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and Sustainable Electricity System

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth

Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



2. COMPETITION

Power T&D Equipment Marketplace: Moderately Consolidated

ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations

ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

ABB's Portfolio of High-Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power T&D Equipment Business

Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2017

Smart Grid T&D Equipment: Competitive Vendor Landscape

ABB

GE-Alstom Grid

Prysmian

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Key Cause for Concern for Manufacturers

Table 10: Power Transformers Cost Breakdown (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for New-Age Power Transformers Offering Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability Drive Healthy Market Growth

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety

Global T&D Vision of Increasing Renewable Energy in Power Systems Benefit Market Prospects for T&D Equipment

Rising Utility Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Market Adoption

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Technology Innovations

Novel Hardware Components Set to Emerge

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

Microgrids: Critically Important in Fulfilling Domestic Demand, Improving Reliability, and Enabling Local Control

Smart Power Distribution Gains Momentum

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Growing Need to Curtail Energy Loss and Achieve Energy Savings Drive Demand for Distribution Transformers

Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible

Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers

Need for Policy Frameworks

Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels

Product Level

Utility Level

Market Level

Switchgears: The Dominant Product Category Continue to Witness Growing Demand

Technological Breakthroughs Support Switchgears Growth

Upgrade of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears

Switchgear Equipment to Benefit from Recovery in Residential and Commercial Construction

Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

Evolving Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion

New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value % CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth

Aging Power T&D Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Markets

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

IoT Technologies for Power Transmission

Wireless Power Transmission

High Voltage Transmission (HVT) Lines

Significance of Extra High Voltage (EHV)

EHV-Related Issues and Solutions

High Voltage Transmission Deployment Gain Traction

Overhead Lines (OHLs)

Ultra-HVDC Transmission Lines

HVDC Transmission Lines for Transmitting Renewable Energy to Remote Places

Intelligent Transformer Substations

Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids

Advanced Design

Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers

Notable Smart Transformer Innovations



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Electric Power T&D Equipment: A Prelude

Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem

Types of Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment

Power & Distribution Transformers

Transformers Overview

Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities

Architecture of Transformers

What Does a Transformer Do?

Switchgears

Medium-Voltage Switchgears

Insulation Medium Remain Vital in Switchgears

High-Voltage Switchgears



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Black & Veatch Establish Atonix Digital

FirstEnergy Corp Renovates Existing Transmission Line

Sterlite Power Wins Project from Brazil Government

Entergy Louisiana Initiate Technology Upgrade



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Rexnord Corporation Acquires Centa Power Transmission

KONCAR Enters into Contract with Iberdrola

IndiGrid Acquires Three Power Transmission Assets

Iridium Communications Partners with Lindsey Manufacturing

CKP group Acquires Diamond Power Infrastructure

Crompton Greaves Terminates the Proposed Overseas Power Business Deal



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



