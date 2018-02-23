Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market 2016-2024: Competitive Vendor Landscape of ABB, GE-Alstom Grid, Prysmian, Schneider Electric & Siemens

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Transformers
- Switchgears
- Others
The report profiles 215 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Limited (Switzerland)
- ABB Kuhlman (USA)
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG) (India)
- Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
- Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
- Cooper Industries plc (Ireland)
- Efacec Capital, S.G.P.S., SA (Portugal)
- GE Grid Solutions, LLC (USA)
- Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
- Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Hubbell Incorporated (USA)
- Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Imefy Group (Spain)
- JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd. (JSHP) (China)
- Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
- KONCAR, Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)
- Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Bemag Transformer (Canada)
- Jefferson Electric (USA)
- Harmonics Limited (USA)
- Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)
- S&C Electric Company Inc. (USA)
- Schneider Electric S.E. (France)
- Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
- Wilson Power Solutions Ltd. (UK)
- Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Xi'an XD Transformer Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment: The Cornerstone of a Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and Sustainable Electricity System
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth
Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years
Global Market Outlook
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
2. COMPETITION
Power T&D Equipment Marketplace: Moderately Consolidated
ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations
ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market
ABB's Portfolio of High-Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power T&D Equipment Business
Noteworthy Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures during the Years 2005 to 2017
Smart Grid T&D Equipment: Competitive Vendor Landscape
ABB
GE-Alstom Grid
Prysmian
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Volatile Raw Material Prices: A Key Cause for Concern for Manufacturers
Table 10: Power Transformers Cost Breakdown (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for New-Age Power Transformers Offering Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability Drive Healthy Market Growth
Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB
An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens
Hybrid Power Transformers Technology
Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers
Innovative Alternative Fluids
Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers
Dryformers by ABB
Superconductor Based Power Transformers
HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized
Gas-Insulated Power Transformers
Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright
IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers
Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer
Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety
Global T&D Vision of Increasing Renewable Energy in Power Systems Benefit Market Prospects for T&D Equipment
Rising Utility Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Market Adoption
Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Technology Innovations
Novel Hardware Components Set to Emerge
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids
Microgrids: Critically Important in Fulfilling Domestic Demand, Improving Reliability, and Enabling Local Control
Smart Power Distribution Gains Momentum
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Growing Need to Curtail Energy Loss and Achieve Energy Savings Drive Demand for Distribution Transformers
Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible
Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers
Need for Policy Frameworks
Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels
Product Level
Utility Level
Market Level
Switchgears: The Dominant Product Category Continue to Witness Growing Demand
Technological Breakthroughs Support Switchgears Growth
Upgrade of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears
Switchgear Equipment to Benefit from Recovery in Residential and Commercial Construction
Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure
Evolving Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks
Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion
New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential
Geographic Regions Ranked by Value % CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth
Aging Power T&D Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Markets
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market
Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
IoT Technologies for Power Transmission
Wireless Power Transmission
High Voltage Transmission (HVT) Lines
Significance of Extra High Voltage (EHV)
EHV-Related Issues and Solutions
High Voltage Transmission Deployment Gain Traction
Overhead Lines (OHLs)
Ultra-HVDC Transmission Lines
HVDC Transmission Lines for Transmitting Renewable Energy to Remote Places
Intelligent Transformer Substations
Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids
Advanced Design
Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers
Notable Smart Transformer Innovations
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Electric Power T&D Equipment: A Prelude
Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem
Types of Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment
Power & Distribution Transformers
Transformers Overview
Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities
Architecture of Transformers
What Does a Transformer Do?
Switchgears
Medium-Voltage Switchgears
Insulation Medium Remain Vital in Switchgears
High-Voltage Switchgears
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Black & Veatch Establish Atonix Digital
FirstEnergy Corp Renovates Existing Transmission Line
Sterlite Power Wins Project from Brazil Government
Entergy Louisiana Initiate Technology Upgrade
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Rexnord Corporation Acquires Centa Power Transmission
KONCAR Enters into Contract with Iberdrola
IndiGrid Acquires Three Power Transmission Assets
Iridium Communications Partners with Lindsey Manufacturing
CKP group Acquires Diamond Power Infrastructure
Crompton Greaves Terminates the Proposed Overseas Power Business Deal
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 215 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 245)
- The United States (39)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (84)
- France (11)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Italy (10)
- Spain (7)
- Rest of Europe (33)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (99)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (5)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7vcz22/global_power?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716