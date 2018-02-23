More British broadband users are set to benefit from super-fast internet speeds, after a draft decision by Ofcom today that will halve the upfront cost of building 'full-fibre' broadband networks. Full-fibre broadband, which involves the connection of glass fibre-optic cables right to a customer's premises - is many times faster, and around five times more reliable, than the existing 'fibre' internet services offered by service providers. However, it is only available to just 3% of UK homes and ...

