Hannover House, Inc.: Lauren Sweetser, Brett Cullen, Connor Price and Micah Hauptman Lead Diverse Cast in Western-Thriller, THE RIOT ACT, from Writer-Director Devon Parks

Arkansas-shot Feature Enjoyed Significant Support From Northwest Arkansas Communities and State Incentives. Theatrical Release Through Hannover House Set for This Summer.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Arkansas-based production companies Mad Possum Pictures and Riot Act Productions, LLC have completed principal photography on the epic western-thriller, The Riot Act, shot during October and November in Northwest Arkansas. The period thriller is set in Van Buren, Arkansas during 1901-1903, and was inspired by real-life events that occurred in and around the historic Opera House. Writer-Director Devon Parks and Producer-Star Lauren Sweetser ('Winter's Bone', 'Pali Road') are joined by an impressive cast including Brett Cullen ('Ghost Rider', 'Dark Knight Rises'), Connor Price ('X-Company', 'Being Human') and Micah Hauptman ('Everest', 'Homeland'). Indie-distributor Hannover House (OTC PINK: HHSE) will handle the worldwide distribution of the film, commencing with a summer, USA Theatrical launch.



Producer and star Lauren Sweetser on the set of "The Riot Act" with Writer-Director Devon Parks

'The difficulties that come along with shooting an Indie period film seem unrewarding until you see the result of your efforts,' said Lauren Sweetser, lead star and producer of the film. 'We weren't shooting on a designated western built set, we literally shut down the entire downtown Main Street of this little historic town. We removed signs, trucked in over 70-loads of dirt, and alongside the willing locals commandeered nearly all of the storefronts on the strip to recreate 1901 for weeks of production. Every location we used - homes, theaters, storefronts - actually operated over 100 years ago which provided its own inspiration to cast and crew alike when you stepped onto set.'



Historic Van Buren, Arkansas was shut down and converted to an old west town for "The Riot Act."

'I'm thrilled with the range of dynamics in this film,' said Devon Parks, the director of The Riot Act. 'Our cast was able to bring these characters to the screen in a way that gives audiences reasons to both love and hate them along the journey. We were able to use the authenticity of our sets to further immerse our actors, and in turn our viewers, into a unique and inhibiting environment that underlines the themes in the film. We're confident that the finished product will be a movie that is both commercially viable and will draw viewers alongside our characters in this adventurous narrative.'



A mysterious spectre haunts the Opera House owner, portrayed by actor Brett Cullen in "The Riot Act."

Synopsis:

1901. Two years after a quiet murder involving an out-of-town stage actor and a local doctor's daughter, an esteemed Opera House welcomes a Vaudevillian troupe from the East for its first performances since the tragedy; and along with it, an unidentified actress with a purpose. With tensions still thick surrounding past events, this mysterious performer discovers she isn't the only one seeking revenge: someone or something has been 'haunting' the assailant already.

'THE RIOT ACT' will be released to theaters this summer by Hannover House, with ancillary rights of home video, video-on-demand and television being handled this coming fall through Sony Pictures.

Devon Parks is both the writer and director of the film. Producers are Lauren Sweetser, Jared Newman and Devon Parks; Executive Producers are Eric Parkinson and Fred Shefte. Director of Photography was Travis Joiner and Production Designer was Emily Parks. The film was shot primarily in historic Van Buren, Arkansas, including at the King Opera House. Surrounding areas Fort Smith, Springdale and Paris, AR also played home to locations for the film as well as the historic Arkansas & Missouri Railroad.

Hannover House has tentatively scheduled the USA theatrical launch for Friday, July 6, 2018. Initial markets nationally include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Bay Area, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento and Memphis. Arkansas theatrical markets include Little Rock, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Rogers, Harrison, Russellville, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and Jonesboro. Hannover House was established as a corporation in 1993 in California, and relocated its offices to Northwest Arkansas in 2002 to better service the company's home video sales to Walmart Stores, Inc. The company's headquarters are located at 300 N. College, in Fayetteville. Hannover House and its principal executive team have produced over 60 feature films, and released over 1,200 titles to various media platforms in North America (theatrical, home video, streaming and television).

For more information please contact Desiree Garnier at 479 521 5770 desiree@HannoverHouse.com.

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.