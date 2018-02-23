New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Five Blockchain Companies to Watch in 2018," featuring Victory Square Technologies, Inc. (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/xH95v

To read the original editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/ALGc8

In December 2017, Victory Square Technologies joined the Blockchain Investors Consortium ("BIC"), an influential group with more than $2 billion of digital assets. BIC pools member experience and expertise in shared due diligence efforts to identify investment opportunities in the most promising and disruptive blockchain-enabled companies. The membership enabled a pathway for Victory Square Technologies to take an early-mover position in the Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") rush via participation in Bluzelle's ("BLZ") early contributor round token sale (http://nnw.fm/8kxfC). With the purchase of a $250,000 allocation of BLZ tokens, Victory Square also received 25 percent more tokens for its contribution. Victory Square also retained Bluzelle CEO Pavel Bains as a strategic advisor to help advance Victory Square's Blockchain Assembly portfolio company, leveraging his expertise in blockchain and fintech, including ICOs and tokens.

About Victory Square Technologies Inc.

Victory Square is a venture builder that creates, funds and empowers entrepreneurs predominantly focused on blockchain technology, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, personalized health, gaming and film. As a technology incubator, Victory Square invests in game-changing entrepreneurs who are provided access to education programs, global mentorship networks, distribution partners, creative workspaces, resources and other forms of operational support to help them scale internationally. For more information, visit www.VictorySquare.com.

