HONG KONG, Feb 23, 2018 - Hong Kong superstar Leon Lai has once again accepted the invitation of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to be the Ambassador of the 14th Entertainment Expo.Following his viral tongue-twister promotional video last year, Mr Lai decides to create a striking contrast this year by introducing the Entertainment Expo's nine events in silence. The video ends with the slogan "Support with Actions" as Mr Lai invites the public to take part in this annual entertainment industry extravaganza and support Hong Kong's entertainment industry."As a member of Hong Kong's entertainment industry, I'm happy to serve as Entertainment Ambassador again," said Mr Lai. "The Entertainment Expo is a grand annual event. I encourage everyone to join me in supporting the event with actions."The new promotional video started playing at more than 50 cinemas across Hong Kong on Chinese New Year day (16 February). The video has also been uploaded to the HKTDC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk), with lucky draws to follow. Please stay tuned to the Facebook page for details.The 14th Entertainment Expo, Hong Kong, will be held from 19 March to 15 April. The expo comprises 9 events covering a global mix of film, TV, music and digital entertainment. The events include the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA), the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), the Hong Kong Asian-Pop Music Festival (HKAMF), ifva (Incubator for Film & Visual Media in Asia), the Asian VFX and Digital Cinema Summit, the Digital Entertainment Summit and TV World International Forum.Promotional video of 14th Entertainment Expo: https://youtu.be/PGZl-SIeYvIPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2sLi08RAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.