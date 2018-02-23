Global Automotive Software Markets, 2016-2024: Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates for Cars - The Next Stage of Software Evolution

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin-America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Software in US$ Million by the following Application Segments:
- Safety & Security Systems
- Body Electronics/Comfort Systems
- Infotainment/Telematics
- Others
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- Aptiv PLC (UK)
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Elektrobit (Finland)
- ETAS (Germany)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- Green Hills Software Inc. (USA)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
- Lectronix, Inc (USA)
- Luxoft Global Operations GmbH (Switzerland)
- Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- MSC. Software Corporation (USA)
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
- NuTonomy (USA)
- NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Oxbotica LTD (UK)
- QNX Software Systems (Canada)
- Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)
- The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)
- Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany)
- Wind River Systems, Inc (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Automobile "Electronification: The Cornerstone for the Evolution of Software Solutions
What is Software? & What are the Key Forces That the Driving the Software Market?
Over the Air (OTA) Software Updates for Cars: The Next Stage of Software Evolution
Changing Automotive Revenue Streams Bring-Out Software Expertise as the Core Competency for Auto OEMs
Falling Growth in New Car Sales Through 2025 Shifts OEM Focus to New Revenue Streams
Shift Towards Recurring Revenue Streams Makes Software an Indispensable Platform for Service Provisioning
As the Fuel that Powers the Era of Connected Cars, Automotive Software is Poised to Gain Richly From the Exploding Growth of Connected Car Services
Infotainment Systems as the Touchpoint for Connectivity, Becomes the Hotbed for Software Development Activity
Autonomous Cars: A Landmine of Growth Opportunity for Automotive Software
Critical Need for Sensor Fusion in Automobiles Steps Up the Importance of Software
Automotive HMI: A Rich Application Area for Software
Migration Towards Automatic Transmission Systems Drives the Importance of Software and Algorithms for Transmission Control Systems
Rise of X-By-Wire Technologies Offers Opportunities for Software to Increasingly Replace Mechanical & Hydraulic Components
Strong Adoption of ADAS Accelerates the Indispensability of Software
Adoption of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring & Diagnostic System Drives Growth
Safety Regulations Step Up the Pressure on Software
TPMS Regulations Drives Demand for Software Driver Components
Fuel Management and Safety Standards Drives Automotive Engine Management Systems Market
OEMs Focus on Reducing Software Development Costs
Hybrid Cars Promise High Volume of Software Deployments
Automotive Software Outsourcing Rises in Popularity
Increase in Software Content Raises the Risk of Failure & Difficulty in Repairing
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Types of Software Technologies
Operating System Software
Middleware Software
Application Software
Use of Automotive Software in Vehicle Features
Infotainment/Telematics
Comfort Systems
Safety Systems
Others
Industry Standards in Development
AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture)
Members
Advantages
FlexRay
Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Nuance Adds New Features to Dragon Drive Software
Nuance Expands Dragon Drive Software with AI and Interoperability Features
Airbiquity Unveils New OTAmatic
Continental Adds Advanced Connectivity Features to Vehicle Software
Renesas Electronics Introduces Renesas Autonomy Platform
Capgemini Launches Automotive Cybersecurity Software
Airbiquity and Vector Update AUTOSAR Software
BlackBerry Launches QNX SDP 7.0
Elektrobit Launches EB robinos Predictor
HARMAN and Airbiquity to Launch Grade End-to-End IDS
Symantec Introduces Symantec Anomaly Detection for Automobiles
Airbiquity Releases Software & Data Management Solution
QNX Unveils QNX Platform for ADAS
Nuance Communications Introduces Dragon Drive Automotive Assistant
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Blackberry Collaborates with Baidu
Renesas Electronics and Green Hills Collaborate
DENSO Inks Partnership Deal with BlackBerry
BlackBerry Collaborates with Qualcomm
Nidec Acquires driveXpert GmbH
Green Hills Expands INTEGRITY Coverage to NXP
PSA Enters Into Partnership Deal with Huawei Technologies
GE Additive Acquires GeonX
Delphi Automotive Acquires NuTonomy
Delphi Ink Partnership Deal with BlackBerry
Siemens to Take Over TASS International
ACCESS Inks Distribution Agreement with JVC for NetFront Browser NX
Wipro and Excelfore Partner to Offer Auto Connective Solutions
ETAS Collaborates with Lynx Software Technologies
Microsoft Enters into Patent Licensing Agreement with Toyota
Siemens Completes the Acquisition of Mentor Graphics
Thundersoft Acquires Rightware
Hexagon Acquires MSC Software
BlackBerry Collaborates with Renesas Electronics
Airbiquity and STMicroelectronics Collaborate
Delphi Automotive Acquires Movimento
Verizon Communications Acquires Fleetmatics Group
BlackBerry Signs Agreement with Ford Motor Company
Luxoft Holding Completes Acquisition of Pelagicore
AutoForm Acquires TriboForm
Panasonic Takes Overs OpenSynergy
DURA Automotive Selects Green Hills Platform
Luxoft Holding Acquires Symtavision GmbH
ACCESS Offers NetFront Browser NX Automotive Software to Jaguar
Visteon Inks Agreement to Acquire AllGo Systems
HARMAN to Take Over TowerSec
QNX Collaborates with Ford Motor
NXP Semiconductors Merges with Freescale Semiconductor
NeuLion Completes Acquisition of DivX Corporation
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 89)
- The United States (45)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (25)
- France (3)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqjlrt/global_automotive?w=5
