Gecina (Paris:GFC):

The Reference Document for 2017 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on February 23, 2018.

The following documents are included in the Reference Document:

the annual financial report for 2017;

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

the statutory auditors' reports;

information on the statutory auditors' fees;

the sustainable development report.

Gecina, a leading real estate group

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Gecina

French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of 565,225,830 euros

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

