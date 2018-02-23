Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in environment testing, announces that it has acquired City Analysts Ltd. ("City Analysts"), a leading provider of accredited water chemistry and microbiological testing in Ireland.

City Analysts is a centre of excellence for accredited cryptosporidium analysis and toxicity testing and is unique in providing mobile laboratory services throughout Ireland. The company also has expertise in niche areas of water testing, including aquatic microbiology, toxicology and parasitology. As one of the few laboratories in Europe with accreditation for aquatic toxicity testing, City Analysts has strong links with the pharmaceutical industry in Ireland. The company, which will remain under the leadership of its management team, will add a specialist testing facility in Dublin and Clare and 37 employees to Eurofins' existing workforce in Ireland, as well as a distribution and collection network, covering all of Ireland.

The City Analysts acquisition is the second transaction completed by Eurofins Ireland in the past 12 months after the acquisition of Environmental Laboratory Services ("ELS") in the summer of 2017, and highlights Eurofins' commitment to further grow its Environment testing global footprint. Following these acquisitions, Eurofins' environment testing business has significantly expanded its service offering and its range of highly specialist laboratory services in Ireland. Moreover, Eurofins recently significantly expanded its laboratories and facilities in Dungarvan, Ireland, allowing the Group to double the volume of samples tested annually at this site. As a result of all these recent developments, Eurofins has become the number one environment testing player in Ireland, offering the most comprehensive portfolio of state-of-the-art environment testing services in the region.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are extremely pleased to welcome City Analysts and ELS to the Eurofins Group. These acquisitions, together with the expansion of our Dungarvan facilities, are an example of our commitment to Ireland and they reinforce Eurofins' environment testing portfolio and expand the range of services offered to our clients. The City Analysts team is an excellent addition to the Eurofins family of businesses. They share our commitment to quality, customer focus, team spirit and integrity, ensuring that our customers continue to benefit from our trusted support but with even more capabilities. Bringing colleagues from City Analysts together with ELS means we can extend our range of services and maximise the benefits we can bring to our Irish clients."

