London's FTSE 250 was up 0.1% to 19,752.89 in afternoon trade on Friday. Phoenix Group was the top performer after agreeing to buy the insurance business of Standard Life Aberdeen for £3.2bn. The acquisition is expected to generate a total of £5.5bn of additional aggregate cashflows, of which £1bn is expected to be generated between 2018 and 2022 and £4.5bn from 2023 onwards. Gambling software provider Playtech was in the black, recovering from heavy falls in the previous session when it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...