Pawar Law Group Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf of Shareholders Who Purchased Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Between February 22, 2013 and February 7, 2018, Both Dates Inclusive

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) between Feb. 22, 2013 and Feb. 7, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for J&J investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that J&J has known for decades that its talc products include asbestos fibers and that the exposure to those fibers can cause ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. J&J's denials that talc could cause cancer and mesothelioma were materially false and misleading and the company concealed contingent liabilities and loss of future revenues from the product. As a result of the company's actions, the lawsuit claims, investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

Pawar Law Group announced that the class action lawsuit has already been filed. Anyone wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must move the Court no later than April 9, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Anyone wishing to join the litigation should go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/johnson-johnson/ or contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group P.C

20 Vesey Street Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Toll Free: 888-589-9804

Fax: (212) -571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group