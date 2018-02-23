SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against MiMedx Group Inc. - MDXG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) investors resulting from allegations that MDXG may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that it will postpone the release of its financial results and Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2017. MiMedx said it has engaged "independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to the allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company." Following this news, shares of MiMedx were down more than 38% on intraday trading.

Pawar Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by MDXG investors. If you purchased MDXG securities, please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/mimedx-group-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

