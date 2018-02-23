EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Exclusively Sold on Amazon Joins BK Racing Team as the Official Bottled Water for the 2018 NASCAR Season

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / EarthWater, an exclusives partner of Amazon.com, is proud to announce it has reached an agreement with BK Racing to become the official water of the team for the 2018 NASCAR Season. In another historic first, Amazon, one of the world's largest retail distribution Company's has agreed to join EarthWater as a co-sponsor and will appear on all the EarthWater Sponsored Races for the 2018 Season.

Throughout the majority of the 2017 season EarthWater served as the official water of BK Racing, and sponsored the Teams #23 and #83 Cars several times. Earthwater kicked off the 2018 NASCAR Season with the inaugural race at the Daytona 500 Motor Speedway on February 18th in Daytona, FL with the Toyota Earthwater #23 Car driven by Gray Gaulding. The 2018 Daytona 500 was watched by millions on FOX TV, where Gray Gaulding finished 20th from a field of 40 of some of the Top Drivers in NASCAR.

EarthWater will be back on the Track in Atlanta Motor Speedway Atlanta, GA on February 25th 2018 as the primary sponsor of the Toyota Earthwater #23 Car featuring Driver Gray Gaulding.

Ron Devine, President of BK Racing stated, 'BK Racing is excited to have Earthwater return as a sponsor for the 2018 NASCAR Season. To have EarthWater on the track for our Staff, Crew and Gray Gaulding to enjoy is very important for all our overall health. The 70+ plus trace minerals Earthwater products feature in their water provide the necessary nutrients for the team to perform at a peak performance during the races.'

Gray Gaulding Driver of the #23 EarthWater Toyota stated, "It was great having EarthWater partner with BK Racing last season. They're committed to growing their partnership as a primary partner with the Daytona 500 last weekend and again this weekend in Atlanta. You can visit Amazon.com today and purchase all of FulHum by Earthwater products and upon checking out you can use the discount code EW23GRAY to receive 25% off."

Cash Riley, Jr. President of EarthWater, stated, 'Continuing our water sponsorship with BK Racing ensures the team will be properly hydrated throughout the rigorous NASCAR season. Sugary drinks, which litter many of NASCAR tracks have led to drivers becoming dehydrated during the race and falling ill after the race. Over the past couple of seasons, Earthwater exclusively available at Amazon has provided some of NASCAR's top drivers, crews and teams the necessary hydration to compete at NASCAR highest levels Cup Series. We are excited to be part of the 2018 season and car and to stand behind the team again.'

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold online, exclusively by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to 'like,' 'follow' and 'share' on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com

About BK Racing

BK Racing is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Racing team headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The team was founded in 2012 after the owners acquired Red Bull Racing. BK Racing's staff of highly skilled mechanics and engineers fields the No. 23 & 83 entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as a Toyota Racing team. The 2018 season will be BK Racing's 6th consecutive full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Follow BK Racing on Twitter @BKRacing_2383, Facebook, and Instagram @bkracing_2383 or visit BK Racing online.

About Amazon Exclusives

Amazon Exclusives showcases sellers who have chosen to sell their products only on the Amazon Marketplace and through their own websites and physical stores. We have a collection of exciting new technologies and innovative brands to suit any customer, from Shoes to Sports & Outdoors to Electronics. All products in the Amazon Exclusives Store are fulfilled by Amazon, giving more benefits for Prime customers. Prime-eligible items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases.

More Info: https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Exclusives/b?ie=UTF8&node=11024013011

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American family-owned and operated business venture that sanctions and governs multiple auto-racing sports events. Bill France Sr. founded the company in 1948 and his grandson Brian France became its CEO in 2003. NASCAR is motorsport's preeminent stock-car racing organization. The three largest racing-series sanctioned by this company are the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The company also oversees NASCAR Local Racing, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, and the NASCAR iRacing.com Series. NASCAR sanctions over 1,500 races at over 100 tracks in 39 of the 50 US states as well as in Canada. NASCAR has presented races at the Suzuka and Motegi circuits in Japan, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico, and the Calder Park Thunderdome in Australia. NASCAR is second to the National Football League among professional sports franchises in terms of television viewers and fans in the United States.[5] Internationally, its races are broadcast on television in over 150 countries.[6] In 2004, NASCAR's Director of Security stated that the company holds 17 of the Top 20 regularly attended single-day sporting events in the world.[7] Fortune 500 companies sponsor NASCAR more than any other motor sport,[8] although this sponsorship has declined since the early-2000s. www.NASCAR.com

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited