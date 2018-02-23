GCP Student Living Plc - Directorate Change

GCP Student Living plc

("GCP Student' or the "Company', together with its subsidiaries the "Group')

LEI: 2138004J4ID66FK38H25

Appointment of New Director

GCP Student Living, the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gillian Day as a non-executive Directorof the Company, with effect from 23 February 2018.

Over the course of 20 years in finance, Ms Day has advised a broad range of private and public companies across a number of sectors working extensively with institutional investors, multilateral agencies and governments.Ms Day iscurrentlyHead of Private and Institutional Capital Engagement at CDC Group.She is a governor of The London School of Economics and a member of the finance committee. She has also served as a governor of the Museum of London and on its development board, audit and remuneration committees. She began her career at J.P. Morgan with a variety of advisory and capital markets roles in New York and London and then joined The Royal Bank of Scotland in private placements, portfolio management and corporate coverage.She was also a member of the investment committee for the European Fund for Strategic Investment at the European Investment Bank. Ms Day has a Masters from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and a BSc. in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

Ms Day is not currently, and has not been in the last five years, a director of any other publicly quoted company. There are no other details required to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13R (2) to (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Robert Peto, Chairman, commented, "We are delighted that Gillian Day is joining us and look forward to her contribution to the development of the Company'.

23 February 2018

AboutGCP Student Living

The Company was the first student accommodation REIT in the UK, investing in modern, purpose-built, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities. Its investments are located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation.

GCP Student's property portfolio comprises ten assets with c.3,600 beds which are either currently fully operational or expected to complete construction/ refurbishment over the next two academic years. At 31 December 2017, its property portfolio was valued at £739.6 million.

The Company's standing properties are mainly occupied by international students and offer high specification facilities and hotel-level concierge type services which the Investment Manager believes are attractive to overseas students.