In Vivo Toxicology Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), (Animal models, Reagents & Kits), Testing type (Chronic, Sub-chronic), Toxicity Endpoints (Immunotoxicity, Systemic, DART), Testing Facility - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vivo toxicology market is projected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.40 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%

In this report, the global in vivo toxicology market is segmented by product, testing type, toxicity endpoint, testing facility, and region.

Some key factors driving market growth are the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, mandatory government regulations for animal testing, innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests. Factors such as increasing research in oncology and personalized medicine and the rising demand for humanized animal models are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017 with the highest market share in the in vivo toxicology market. The largest share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D activities, scientific developments in biotechnology, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and preclinical testing companies in the region.

However, Latin America (LATAM) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in Brazil in turn propelling the drug development activities and increase in the number of CROs that offer cost-effective in vivo toxicology services are driving the growth of the global market in LATAM.

While the overall in vivo toxicology market is expected to grow at a high rate, growing pressures to develop and conduct alternative tests for animal testing and disadvantages associated with animal testing are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The major players in the global market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Envigo (US), DSI (US), and The Jackson Laboratory (US).

