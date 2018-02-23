Ranked as the 3rd Largest Supplier of Servers in the world Supermicro Expands its Silicon Valley Corporate Headquarters

New Building 22 expands Supermicro's US-based Engineering, Manufacturing and Service Headquarters to support the Company's Continued Rapid Growth

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced that it has expanded its Silicon Valley Headquarters to over two million square feet of facilities with the grand opening of its new Building 22.

The Corporate Headquarters includes engineering, manufacturing and customer service making Supermicro the only Tier 1 systems vendor to build its servers in Silicon Valley and worldwide. Supermicro is ranked as the third largest server systems supplier in the world (Source: IDC). In addition to the branded solution business used in the ranking, Supermicro also services large OEM and system integrator customers and shipped over 1.2 million units in 2017.

This latest building is the second of five facilities that the company plans to build on the 36-acre property formerly owned by the San Jose Mercury News. Additionally, the company continues to expand its other facilities worldwide.

"Having our design, engineering, manufacturing and service teams all here at our Silicon Valley campus gives Supermicro the agility to quickly respond to the newest technologies in the industry and to our customer's needs and unique requirements, which is a major advantage that we have over the competition," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "As our business continues to rapidly scale with over 1.2 million server and storage systems shipped globally last year, increasing our production capacity and capabilities is vital to keeping up with our rapid growth. The opening of Building 22, along with the opening of two new facilities at our technology campus in Taiwan, provides the additional capacity and rack scale integration plug and play capabilities to ensure that we can provide the best possible service to our enterprise, datacenter, channel and cloud customers."

"We're thrilled to see an innovative, sustainable, and community-minded leader like Supermicro continuing to invest and grow in San Jose, and we look forward to their continued success now and for years to come!" said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"The Corporation for Manufacturing Excellence - Manex would like to congratulate Supermicro for its continued growth through design and engineering excellence," said Gene Russell, President and CEO of Manex. "Its investments in workforce, physical plant and equipment are crucial to theSilicon Valley Ecosystem and toits global client base. Manex, as a network member of the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the CMTC California network is a proud partner of Supermicro."

Working closely with key partners like Intel, Supermicro leverages its strength in design and engineering to lead the way with first-to-market server and storage technology innovations. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of advanced server and storage solutions including the popular BigTwin' and SuperBladeproduct lines and provides rack scale integration with rack plug and play capabilities.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro(NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutionsfor Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, SuperServer, Server Building Block Solutions, BigTwin, SuperBlade and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

