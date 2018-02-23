Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MiMedx Group, Inc. - MDXG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MiMedx Group, Inc. ("MiMedx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDXG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether MiMedx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that its audit committee "has engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company." MiMedx advised investors that "Company executives are also reviewing, among other items, the accounting treatment of certain distributor contracts." On this news, MiMedx's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on February 20, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

