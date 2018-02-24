What Is NEO Coin and What Is GAS?NEO coin is one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies, having shot up a whopping 49000% from a paltry $0.15 in January 2017 to $79.00 in December 2017. Often referred to as "China's Ethereum," NEO also has another crypto token, GAS.People often ask, "What is NEO coin and how does it differ from GAS?"Think of NEO coin as a share in a company. It represents part-ownership of the NEO blockchain.GAS is a dividend paid to NEO coin holders. It is a sort of payment for using the NEO blockchain. GAS is a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...