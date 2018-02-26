Figure: Conventional base station that provides support for 5G



TOKYO, Feb 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has agreed to provide NTT DOCOMO, INC. with base station hardware that it intends to commercialize, with an eye toward the launch of commercial service using new 5G radio technologies (5G)(1) in 2020.In order to smoothly roll out 5G commercial services, NTT DOCOMO aims to deploy a 5G network using currently available equipment. In response to this effort, Fujitsu is supporting the deployment of a 5G network that can develop areas with the flexibility to simultaneously operate with 3G(2), LTE, and LTE-Advanced(3) networks. This will be primarily through changes to software, with the minimum number of hardware changes necessary to support 5G, using Fujitsu's existing base station for 3G, LTE, and LTE-Advanced radio access technologies.In addition to providing these base stations, Fujitsu will implement its strong suit of software-defined radio (SDR) technology(4), which enables different radio access technologies for the same hardware, to expand the functionality of software on existing base stations. This will contribute to the swift realization of a commercial 5G network, offering communication speeds that significantly exceed those of existing LTE and LTE-Advanced radio access technology.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ConventionalBaseStation5G.jpgFigure: Conventional base station that provides support for 5GFujitsu will further strengthen its partnership with NTT DOCOMO and accelerate the development of base stations that support 5G. In tandem with this, Fujitsu will continue generating value for customers, taking into account the variety of ways they can put 5G to use, and promote technologies for its digital co-creation business on a global scale.(1) 5GAn overall term for 3GPP 5th Generation New Radio (NR) technology. 5G refers to the newly established global standards for fifth generation mobile communication, established under the leadership of 3GPP (the 3rd Generation Partnership Project), a partnership project aimed at setting global standards for mobile communications, consisting of major global companies involved in the mobile communications business, including Fujitsu. The partners have agreed that global standards for the 5G technology should provide improvements such as higher speed, greater capacity, lower latency and higher reliability than existing LTE and LTE-Advanced, and initial standard specifications were completed in December 2017.(2) 3GAn overall term for 3GPP 3rd Generation radio technology. The third generation of global mobile communication standards established by 3GPP.(3) LTE and LTE-AdvancedLong Term Evolution and Long Term Evolution-Advanced. The fourth generation of global mobile communication standards established by 3GPP.(4) Software defined radio (SDR) technologyTechnology that can deploy and change wireless functionality through software operating on hardware.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.