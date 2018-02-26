Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-6252-2176 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Feb 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of the SAP S/4HANA Conversion Service, which offers comprehensive support for migration from existing SAP ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, SAP's next-generation ERP system.Targeting customers migrating from an existing SAP ERP system to SAP S/4HANA, this service provides comprehensive support from migration preparations to post-migration verification. With its experience in deploying and migrating SAP ERP systems, Fujitsu will evaluate the possibility of migrating customer systems as well as assuring the compatibility of various functions, and will propose the optimal method for supporting the migration. SAP S/4HANA, which has been launched by SAP as its next-generation ERP system, combines high-speed data processing with an integrated user interface, serving as a useful tool in bringing about the early realization of digital transformation on customer business.There are currently about 2,000 systems in Japan with SAP ERP systems, including SAP ERP 6.0, as core. As SAP plans to end mainstream maintenance (standard support) for ERP 6.0, in 2025, the number of companies considering migrating from their current SAP ERP system to SAP S/4HANA is increasing.In order to achieve this, it will be necessary to migrate a huge volume of existing assets, including individually developed expanded functionality (Custom Code). Conducting this migration on the basis of a mature plan and then validating it is a demanding task which Fujitsu has experience excelling in.Major Features of This Service1. Comprehensive support from migration preparations to post-migration testsThrough this service, Fujitsu will offer comprehensive support from preliminary tasks, such as defining requirements and design, to carrying out the migration and post-migration testing, completing the whole project in as little as six months(2). Fujitsu will prepare a migration plan assuring reliability and efficiency, using custom templates to design it. In addition, Fujitsu provides a smooth migration by having its SAP-certified consultants support every step of the process.2. Reliable migration of customers' individually expanded functionalityUsing the experience stemming from numerous successful SAP migrations, Fujitsu will validate the post-migration compatibility of customers' individually expanded functionality, ensuring reliable asset migration. In addition, test scenarios will be prioritized according to their impact on operations, efficiently conducting post-migration operational evaluations.3. Flexible support for migrating diverse customer environmentsFujitsu can support migration to SAP S/4HANA, regardless of customer's operating system, database management system, or SAP ERP system. In addition to on-premise systems Fujitsu supports on-premises operating environments for SAP S/4HANA as well as a number of cloud services, including Fujitsu Cloud Service K5, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and NIFCLOUD, for SAP S/4HANA environments.4. Comprehensive support for customer operationsBy combining this service with other existing services provided by Fujitsu, such as the SAP S/4HANA Consulting Service, the SAP S/4HANA Proof of Concept Service, LCM Service, and the Operations Improvement Support Service, Fujitsu offers full support for customer businesses with the SAP system, from conceptual planning of the new system prior to migration and maintenance to post-migration operational improvements.Future PlansFujitsu has applied for the certification of this system under SAP's Partner Packaged Solution Qualification. With this certification, Fujitsu will be able to provide solutions which are standardized and certified, offering the customers predictable QCD, letting them concentrate on their core business.In addition, Fujitsu will expand this service globally in the future, in coordination with the Global Delivery Centers (GDC) it has developed as delivery locations in eight countries around the world.Fujitsu supports the customer's digital transformation using a host of SAP products with S/4HANA at the core, providing a variety of services in a coordinated manner to address the customer's needs holistically.(1) SAP ERP systems in all types of environmentsFujitsu can support migration regardless of the pre-migration platform, operating system, or database management system, for both on-premises systems and cloud platforms. 