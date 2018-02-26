WISeKey International Holding SA: WISeKey released WISeCoin Digital Identity Cryptocurrency, supplemented with highly secured solutions specifically designed for Mobile Operators, at the GSM Mobile World Congress 2018

WISeKey released WISeCoin Digital Identity Cryptocurrency, supplemented with highly secured solutions specifically designed for Mobile Operators, at the GSM Mobile World Congress 2018

Download WISeCoin Wallet from: www.wisecoin.com

WISekey has signed several MOUs with leading telecommunications and payments companies using the WISeCoin Digital Identity Cryptocurrency to secure Mobile Cryptocurrencies Payments

Geneva, Barcelona, February 26, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, blockchain and IoT company announced that it has signed several MOUs with leading telecommunications and payments companies for its WISeCoin Digital Identity Cryptocurrency to secure Mobile Cryptocurrency Payments.



In 2016, at the Mobile World Congress (https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/) , WISeKey announced a partnership with MasterCard (http://www.mastercard.com/) to enable contactless payments on mobile devices and wearables (https://www.wisekey.com/press/mastercard-and-wisekey-to-bring-payments-to-luxury-brand-watches-and-wearables/ (https://www.wisekey.com/press/mastercard-and-wisekey-to-bring-payments-to-luxury-brand-watches-and-wearables/)) by integrating MasterCard's payments technology with WISeKey's Cryptographic Root of Trust for IoT and NFCTrusted© technology solutions. This functionality now includes the ability to use cryptocurrencies and in particular WISeCoin, and is part of a transactional system that uses WISeKey Blockchain-as-a-Service ("BaaS") technology offerings. To empower a seamless cryptocurrency enabled mobile payments, WISeCoin is supplemented with highly secured solutions such as biometrics-driven hardware wallets, integrated exchange platforms, MicroChips Blockchain enabled semiconductors, and NFC-based contactless payment solutions. WISeKey's objective with WISeCoin is to become an emerging powerhouse in the global cryptocurrency market by supporting mobile operators to build services on the WISeCoin Blockchain Platform.



WISekey introduced WISeCoin earlier this year in Davos (https://www.icoexaminer.com/ico-news/blockchain-bankers-politicians-davos/ (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oK-_JQreuwJcxLbX7inF1S2t_DoteeprhkMT01M9KtCaRxgm7dPf9rNA4JM4EXuJjqVqpKSEz25iaUxEGRucsuF14FyuE116MGRBw-lW_9daRnifML47BcWljYyaOWYcYu4n6RH1HdodHu1w6B-kAZttX58SJ8Jn-oe3i0RL6OBer-dlBMrOaEEWnJ6OnoDICg8iU4Kg7SNC1ZdWOC-dNl-hqqdjBkUAKj9jjkIlFzU=)). For a period of 6-months, WISeCoin will be tested in selected countries that are currently using the WISeKey Blockchain technology, and then it will be gradually offered to the market. Mobile operators already deploying Personal Identifiable Information (PII) based Digital Identities will be provided with WISeCoins to assist them in securing mobile crypto payments transactions. The WISeCoin cryptocurrency is very different than other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, as it is centralized, trusted with NFC identification, in full compliance with KYC regulations, safe and in accordance regulatory framework for each country.



WISeKey was one of the leading companies to receive the prestigious Blockchain Award of Excellence by the Global Blockchain Business Council on January 23, 2018, in Davos for its Blockchain WISeCoin developments. Other leading companies presented with this award were: Abra, Bitpesa, Canaan, Chong Sing Holdings Fintech Group Limited, Coindesk, Digital Asset Holdings, MIT, Necker Blockchain Summit, OKEx, The Bitfury Group, The Museum of Fintech and Xapo. Additionally, WISeKey's Blockchain Digital Identity technology was selected by BBC as one of the Five African tech trends to look out for in 2018 (http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-41899173 (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-gLh2x57XDwtf-ZMxK6TkOK9TzZEEWBx6qkX2tueJ2EArlE_MYZy5sK0x0gL4ImRlXFRaMeQy4VxFVLDynERA0-WqnkmROPbmEWqUAryWXuVvQvrQMwAfPyoREeTDDvXjDcWCVpcQC0CGA3XvgD6_AbNyijkYW8umW6UNFdD8l0=)).



The WISeCoin technology has triggered innovations and introduced a new era in finance. Today, cryptocurrencies have become a global phenomenon, so much so that even central banks are trying to create their own cryptocurrency systems. To this end, WISeKey is helping cities and nations around the world create their own cryptocurrency with WISeCoin, its cutting edge Blockchain identification platform with its revolutionary design and state-of-the-art cryptographic security system. When fully developed in Q3 2018 the WISeCoin Platform is poised to disrupt legacy systems for transacting value and revamping some of the participant countries economic infrastructures.



WISeKey has combined WISeCoin with CertifyID (https://account.wisekey.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oK-_JQreuwJcxLbX7inF1RBWwBa5cxRhxhuPGsNyvj6rXlDKEwbyqGrEE0xNQitQKZAzyi9Nv-1BuowMnSPOsTkTYLAZf1pT295NCCF2LpI=)) integrating Digital Identity with Blockchain technology for Mobile Operators. CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a Blockchain. The CertifyID Blockchain is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each CertifyID node gets a copy of the CertifyID Blockchain and gets downloaded automatically upon joining the CertifyID network. The system is completely decentralized and can be operated on a national or local level by using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties and spread across the Blockchain.

