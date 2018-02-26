TomTom (TOM2) and Elektrobit (EB) will collaborate to demonstrate an Electronic Horizon system for driver assistance functions and autonomous vehicles, combining TomTom AutoStream, and Elektrobit's EB robinos Predictor.

TomTom AutoStream is an innovative 'Cloud to Car' map delivery system which streams the latest map data from the TomTom Cloud to the vehicle. EB robinos Predictor is an in-vehicle Electronic Horizon solution that uses this map data to provide highly accurate and up-to-date information about the road ahead for predictive driver assistance functions. This allows car makers to improve safety and comfort in automated driving.

Willem Strijbosch, TomTom's Head of Autonomous Driving, said: "Our collaboration with Elektrobit allows us to power automated driving functions with the latest high definition map, while reducing complexity and time to market for our customers."

Martin Schleicher, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Management, Elektrobit, comments: "When it comes to automated driving, reliability is paramount. We are delighted to work alongside our long-time partner, TomTom, in delivering a state-of-the-art solution that will enable carmakers to equip their vehicles with more precise automated driving systems by leveraging highly precise maps."

The joint project will combine TomTom AutoStream and EB robinos Predictor to establish an easy-to-use demonstrator, evaluation and development platform for the automotive market.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; personal navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over 1 billion devices in more than 90 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for connected car infrastructure, human machine interface (HMI) technologies, navigation, driver assistance, electronic control units (ECUs), and software engineering services. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

