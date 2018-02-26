Accelerating 5G Wireless Communications

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today launched its first family of products from its breakthrough Sky5 platform enabling 5G connectivity. The advanced wireless engines, which include highly integrated, high performance transmit/receive front-end solutions as well as diversity receive (DRx) modules, are designed specifically for new spectrum in the sub-6 GHz range, are baseband agnostic and compliant with 3GPP standards. Future products will include modules that address eLAA and C-V2X applications in the same frequency ranges.

To meet early demand for sub-6 GHz 5G new radio (NR) usage cases, Skyworks is leveraging its vast technology portfolio to meet requirements for low, mid, high, and ultra-high cellular frequency bands. Through its powerful SkyBlue enabling technology, these modules also provide industry-leading power efficiency. All Sky5 solutions will support new 5G waveforms and spectrum in addition to enhanced carrier aggregation and dual connectivity (4G/5G) while delivering exceptional levels of integration and performance.

"Skyworks' innovative Sky5 architectures are accelerating the deployment of 5G wireless communications," said Joel King, vice president and general manager of Advanced Mobile Solutions for Skyworks. "We recognize that 5G requires significantly more powerful and complex connectivity solutions and are excited to employ our systems expertise, operational scale and solid customer partnerships to resolve these challenges and enable our customers to launch new and previously unimagined products and applications."

According to Ericsson's June 2017 Mobility Report, 15 percent of the world's population is expected to be covered by 5G in 2022. North America is projected to be first in adoption rates for 5G with a quarter of all mobile subscriptions in the region to be on 5G by 2022.

The GSMA reports that 60 percent of the world's population is already covered by 4G networks and more than 2.5 billion individuals are connected to 3G or 4G networks and services. LTE-Advanced networks will form the foundation for rapid rollout of 5G, providing both networks and platforms to further digitize economies and societies.

All Sky5 solutions offer MIPI interface and are highly flexible with customizable architectures that deliver breakthrough performance, footprint and power efficiency. Initial products include:

SKY78250 - a 5G NR power amplifier module with integrated filtering and dual path low-noise amplifiers (LNA) supporting N77, N78, N79 and B42, B43, B48 bands. This device also utilizes SkyBlue technology and integrates a dual antenna output.

SKY97005 - a 5G NR diversity receive module with integrated filtering and dual-path LNAs supporting N77, N78, N79 and B42, B43, B48 bands. This device also incorporates a dual antenna interface.

SKY85762 - an eLAA front-end module with a dual-mode power amplifier and simultaneous LAA/Wi-Fi receive functionality (planned release late 2018).

SKY85761 a cellular Vehicular-to-Everything (C-V2X) front-end module with Class 2 power and integrated gain control (planned release late 2018).

For more information about these and other Sky5 solutions, please contact Sky5@skyworksinc.com or visit www.skyworksinc.com/Sky5.

Skyworks representatives will be in Hall 2, Stand I-2.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

