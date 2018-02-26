Delivers flexible architecture for 5G NR and LTE with protocol and load testing, channel emulation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today successful inter-operability testing of Keysight's User Equipment (UE) Emulation Solution and Samsung's new 5G base station based on 5G New Radio (NR) standards.

"Samsung is a leader in 5G technologies and Keysight is pleased to partner with them on this sub-6 GHz 5G gNB testing," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager, Wireless Device and Operators group, Keysight Technologies. "We will continue to advance our UE Emulation Solution to deliver powerful test capabilities that enable parametric and functional testing of 5G base station equipment."

Keysight and Samsung have agreed to align their plans to enable 5G base station testing and build an ecosystem of interoperable products.

"We are pleased to be working with Keysight," said Wonil Roh, vice president and head of the Technology Strategy Group, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics. "As one of the world's leading test and measurement companies, Keysight has delivered a complete end-to-end 5G NR test solution that meets our specific needs, and offers the flexibility to deal with different configurations and test scenarios."

Combining Samsung's comprehensive product portfolio with Keysight's protocol, measurement, simulation and analysis expertise, the two companies are accelerating the development and deployment of 5G networks.

"Our new UE Emulation Solution clearly reflects the synergy of Keysight's recent acquisition of Ixia," said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president, Network Access unit, Keysight. "This solution combines Keysight's industry-leading RF measurement experience with Ixia's best-in-class UE emulation framework to handle a wide range of demanding requirements and a variety of configurations for 5G."

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, Keysight and Samsung will demonstrate the performance of the Samsung eNodeB using the 5G-NR standard. The base station throughput will be measured by the Keysight UE Emulation Solution at Stand 2M20, Hall 2. Keysight will be demonstrating its leading 5G and IoT solutions at Stand 6G30, Hall 6.

More information about Keysight's participation is available at Mobile World Congress 2018.

