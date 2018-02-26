Teleplan offers Retail Diagnostic and Valuation Solution for Mobile Devices

Teleplan, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Solution supported by Piceasoft software

Teleplan, a leading lifecycle care solutions provider for technology products, has entered a strategic partnership with Piceasoft, a Finnish company offering a unique set of software solutions to cover the whole lifecycle of mobile devices. This strategic partnership assists Teleplan to offer an end-to-end solution enhancing its service offering to the front-end and in-store for retailers and operators to support superior customer experience, increase store revenue, reduce costs and align with Circular Economy fundamentals. Teleplan fully manages the set-up of walk-in store repair service, providing licensed technicians capable of performing level 0-1 repairs on a dynamic range of mobile devices. In the event of a mobile unit requiring a more complex repair, the customer is provided with a replacement phone while Teleplan manages the return of the unit to their depot for screening, testing and repair.

"Piceasoft is well established and known in the European market. It is our intention to further expand our business outside of Europe and we are pleased to have agreed a contract with such a strong partner as Teleplan to enter the North American market," said Risto Kivipuro, Chairman of the Board at Piceasoft.

Piceasoft's software platform offers an easy to access and user friendly in-store tool for a smooth and fast transfer of all personal content and data when switching to a new mobile phone, for all mobile brands and all major mobile platforms. Other key features of the software platform are diagnosis of the mobile device condition to determine its value for a smart onward disposition decision, enabling an often-required complete data erasure to industry standards for repair, future buy back or recycling purposes.

The used mobile phone market is estimated to be worth 17 billion US dollars based on our own market data research and is forecasted to continue to grow as consumers are increasingly attracted by greater value for money combined with a positive environmental impact. "Teleplan is already well established in the refurbished smartphone market with its leading fully automated test, diagnostic and quality assurance solutions for the reverse supply chain and buy back market. We are now moving strategically to the front-end of the supply chain offering a full end-to-end lifecycle care solution for connected devices," commented Francois Lacombe, CEO at Teleplan. "From a commercial point of view Teleplan could also pursue opportunities outside of the US, and Piceasoft would be open to support our approach in other markets to provide and support an end-to-end retail solution offering," Francois added.

Both companies will be present at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to present their full retail solutions offering to the global mobile and connected devices industry.

Teleplan International N.V. is an industry leader in lifecycle care solutions for technology products including Mobile, Customer Premises Equipment and Value Recovery Solutions. Focusing on Customer Care, Managed Logistics, Parts Management, Screening & Testing, Repair/Refurbish and Resell/Recycle, Teleplan has 35 years of proven performance providing value propositions throughout the supply chain from the point of purchase to the end of life. Teleplan innovates to consistently keep up with the advances in

interactive connectivity and communication and our Telemade approach tailors to each individual customer's needs. Headquartered in Amsterdam/Schiphol, the Netherlands, Teleplan's service centers have a global reach of over 120 countries and employ over 5000 people.

For further information, please visit: www.teleplan.com.

About Piceasoft Ltd.

Piceasoft is a Finnish company, located in Tampere. Since it was founded in 2012, Piceasoft has created a unique set of software solutions to cover the whole lifecycle of mobile devices. These solutions create new business opportunities and enable a cost-efficient service for mobile operators and retail chains. Our innovative products are disrupting mobile device buyback, repair and recycling business. Our software products are easy to use and offer added value to the end user, which means better ROI and user satisfaction. In short, we promise to Simplify Your Mobile Life.