Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Aircastle Has a Dividend Yield of 5.51%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 27, 2018

Dividend Declared

On February 09, 2018, Aircastle's Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2018 cash dividend on its common shares of $0.28 per share, payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2018.

Aircastle's indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.51%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.97% for the Services sector. The recent dividend announcement is the Company's 47th consecutive dividend.

Dividend Insight

Aircastle has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.55 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Aircastle is forecasted to report earnings of $2.46 for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.12 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Aircastle had cash and cash equivalents worth $211.92 million compared to $455.58 million as on December 31, 2016. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities totaled $490.87 million compared to $468.09 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Aircastle

On February 13, 2018, Aircastle reported total revenues of $177.4 million for Q4 2017 versus $204.7 million in Q4 2016. For Q4 2017, the Company posted net income of $55.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income of $57.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share.

For the full year 2017, Aircastle's total revenues were $796.6 million, an increase of 3.1% versus $773.0 million in 2016. For FY17, the Company's net income was $147.9 million, or $1.87 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income was $169.6 million, or $2.15 per diluted common share.

About Aircastle Ltd

Aircastle acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Aircastle's stock climbed 1.44%, ending the trading session at $20.39.

Volume traded for the day: 436.89 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 284.94 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Aircastle's market cap was at $1.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.09.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.49%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Rental & Leasing Services industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

