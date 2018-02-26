AIM-listed Chariot Oil & Gas confirmed on Monday that it is planning an equity fundraising as it looks to raise around $15m to help fund the delivery of another well. The group said it is in advanced stages of completing a new equity fundraising to allow it to deliver a second well in the near term comprising the drilling of Prospect S in Namibia, in addition to the carried drilling of the RD-1 well in Morocco by Eni. Chariot intends to raise around $15m by way of a placing and an additional 5m ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...