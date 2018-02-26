Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Shire Gets BLA and Priority Review Status from FDA for Lanadelumab for the Prevention of HAE Attacks

Stock Monitor: NanoViricides Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Shire PLC (NASDAQ: SHPG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SHPG as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 23, 2018, the global specialty biopharmaceutical Company declared that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted priority review for Lanadelumab (SHP643), which is its investigational monoclonal antibody for treatment of Hereditary Angioedema. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE AMER: NNVC), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Shire. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NNVC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Shire most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SHPG

Hereditary Angioedema - A Debilitating Condition

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder, which instigates debilitating, painful and life-threatening swelling in the body. HAE causes recurring attacks of edema or swelling in various parts of the body such as the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. Of these, the attacks that obstruct the airways (asphyxiation) are potentially life threatening. HAE causes a lot of suffering to patients - on an average, HAE patients take 20 days away from school or off from work per year.

Lanadelumab for Treatment of HAE Patients

Lanadelumab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody that binds and inhibits plasma kallikrein. The drug is prepared for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of approximately 14 days in patients with HAE. Currently, Lanadelumab is being evaluated as a treatment option for the prevention of angioedema attacks in patients 12 years and older, suffering with HAE.

If approved, Lanadelumab will be the first monoclonal antibody for HAE. The drug offers a new alternative to patients to overcome this disease, with the potential to change the treatment paradigm.

BLA Based on Recent Clinical Trials

FDA's BLA for Lanadelumab is based on the data from four clinical trials, including the HELPTM and interim data from its extension study.

HELPTM was the pivotal Phase-3 efficacy and safety study that enrolled a total of 125 patients aged 12 years and over with type I/II HAE. It was the largest prevention study in HAE conducted till date.

Results from the HELP study showed that subcutaneous administration of 300 mg Lanadelumab once every two weeks led to an 87% reduction in the mean frequency of HAE attacks. Moreover, an exploratory endpoint, which would require additional confirmatory studies, proved that during the steady state stage of the trial, i.e. day 70-182, attacks were reduced by 91% in 8 out of 10 patients, thus reaching an attack free state. In addition, there were no treatment-related serious adverse events or deaths reported in the study. The most common adverse event reported was injection site pain, 29.3% in placebo versus 42.9% in combined Lanadelumab arms.

Implications of the Priority Review Status

The FDA awards Priority Review designation to only those drugs that have potential to provide noteworthy improvements in the safety or effectiveness for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of a serious disease. Drugs that get a Priority Review status are entitled to have an accelerated review target of eight months, as compared to the standard period of 12 months. As per the Prescription Drug User Fee Act V action date, the FDA is expected to provide a decision on Lanadelumab by August 26, 2018.

FDA's Approval Underscores Shire's Commitment towards HAE Community

Shire has been a dedicated, long-term partner to the HAE community for the past decade. The Company's existing portfolio includes several therapy options to meet the needs of appropriate patients with HAE. Apart from developing novel treatments, Shire also offers specialized services and support offerings for the HAE community. Aleena Banerji, M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, and clinical trial investigator shared that physicians as well as patients in the HAE community are thrilled to see Lanadelumab moving forward for FDA review since it signifies real possibility of having a new way to prevent HAE attacks.

FDA's recent approval for Lanadelumab highlights Shire's serial innovation in HAE and its commitment towards enhancing treatment options for patients. Besides, Lanadelumab's BLA acceptance also strengthens Shire's leadership in rare disease innovation. The Company has a global approach to rare disease drug development. Shire has been awarded the Priority Review and Orphan Drug Designation from the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia and Priority Review from Health Canada for review of Lanadelumab. In fact, the specialty pharmaceutical Company received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug or Fast Track designations by the FDA for five of its rare disease therapies in 2017. Looking forward, Shire expects continued progress of its late-stage programs on key regulatory milestones.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Shire's stock was slightly up 0.82%, ending the trading session at $127.08.

Volume traded for the day: 918.34 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Shire's market cap was at $38.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.95.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.83%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors