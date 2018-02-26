Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR500,000,000 2% NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH* _26 February 2018_. Grand City Properties S.A. (the '*Company*') announces today the result of the offer to the holders of its EUR500,000,000 2% Notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1130507053) (the '*Notes*') to tender any and all such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*Offer*'). The Offer was announced on 19 February 2018 and was subject to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 19 February 2018 (the '*Tender Offer Memorandum*') prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. An aggregate principal amount of EUR 40,600,000 of the Notes was validly tendered for purchase in the Offer. The Company accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered on the terms set out in the following table: *Description *ISIN/Common *Interpolated *Purchase *Purchase of the * Mid-Swap * Yield *Purchase Notes* *Code* Rate* *Spread* (annual)* Price** EUR XS1130507053 0.218 per 10 bps 0.318 per 106.129 500,000,000 / 113050705 cent. cent. per cent. 2.00 per of the cent. Notes principal due 2021 amount * Excluding any accrued interest. The settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on 27 February 2018. Following the settlement of the Offer, 27.76% of the Notes will remain outstanding. The Company might further purchase Notes in the open market or otherwise. If purchases (and corresponding cancellations) and/or redemptions have been effected in respect of 80 per cent or more in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, the Company intends to redeem all of the then outstanding Notes at their principal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest, if any, to (but excluding) the redemption date pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes. *About the Company* The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties through targeted modernization and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com Grand City Properties S.A. About the Company

The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties through targeted modernization and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com

Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of Grand City Properties are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:
Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
L-1251 Luxemburg
T: +352 28 77 87 86
E: info@grandcity.lu
www.grandcityproperties.com

Press Contact:
Katrin Petersen
Grand City Properties S.A.
T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218
E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu 