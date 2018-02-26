Japanese electronics giant Sharp has signed an agreement for the construction of a 48 MW (DC) PV plant, to be located in Thua Thien Hue province in Northern Vietnam.Sharp Corporation has announced the signing of a contract with Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company for the construction of a 48 MW (DC) PV plant in Vietnam. Construction on the plant is set to begin immediately, with the start of operations scheduled for September 2018. The plant is located in Thua Thien Hue Province, in Vietnam's North Central Coastal Region. Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of the Thanh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...