Legrand (Paris:LR) today launched a new bond issue for a total of €400 million with an 8-year maturity. The maturity date is March 6, 2026 and the annual coupon is 1.0%.

The issue's smooth placement demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's development model as well as the quality of its financial structure.

After two successful bond issues in 2017, for a total amount of €1.4 billion, Legrand is thus pursuing its refinancing operations at very attractive rate conditions while extending its debt maturity.

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2018 first-quarter results: May 3, 2018

"Quiet period " starts April 3, 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018

Ex-dividend date: June 1, 2018

Dividend payment June 5, 2018

2018 first-half results: July 31, 2018

"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2018

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5.5 billion in 2017. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index. (ISIN FR0010307819). http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

