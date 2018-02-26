AUGA group, AB completed the purchase of 100% share of UAB Raseiniu agra for EUR 2.4 million. Share sale and purchase agreement was signed on 10 November 2017, as per released notification on material event.



UAB Raseiniu agra was established in October 2017 as a result of spin-off procedure from UAB Agra Corporation, shareholders of which decided to withdraw from agricultural business and to focus in the area of investment property management.



"This acquisition will enable us to increase the volume of organic production for end consumers in the future. By 2019, we plan to finalize the organic certification of all the land rented by Raseiniu agra," says Linas Bulzgys, CEO of AUGA group, AB.



General Manager Linas Bulzgys +370 5 233 5340