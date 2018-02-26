Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo LLC (GMO), a global investment manageris pleased to announce a partnership with UK-based wealth manager St. James's Place (SJP), in which later this year, subject to regulatory approval, it will become co-manager of SJP's GBP 4.4bn (USD 6.2bn) Balanced Managed strategy. Under the agreement, GMO will manage 80% of the strategy using a value-oriented asset allocation approach that is exclusive to St. James's Place investors.

"This is an important partnership for GMO. St. James's Place is a world-class investment organization with a strong history of creating innovative investment solutions on behalf of its clients," said GMO CEO Scott Hayward.

Separately in the US, GMO shared that the firm is responding to demand from the private wealth market by making several of its US mutual funds available to financial intermediaries through platform arrangements. Key offerings currently available include the firm's Systematic Global Macro Major Markets and Resources funds, as well as GMO's Climate Change fund that was successfully launched in 2017.

"GMO is committed to offering the same types of innovative investment solutions for US private wealth clients that we offer to our institutional partners," noted Hayward.

About GMO

Founded in 1977, GMO is a private partnership whose sole business is investment management. The firm manages global portfolios with offices and clients around the world. Investment offerings include equity, fixed income, multi-asset class, and alternative strategies. GMO is known for blended fundamental and quantitative investment research expertise and a long-term orientation toward value opportunities.

An investor should consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the funds' prospectus. To obtain a prospectus please visit www.gmo.com Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risks associated with investing in the funds may include: Focused Investment Risk, Market Risk Equities, Management and Operation Risk, Non-U.S. Investment Risk, Derivatives Risk, Commodities Risk, Currency Risk and Market Disruption and Geopolitical Risk. For a more complete discussion of these risks and others, please consult the Fund's prospectus.

The GMO Trust funds are distributed in the United States by Funds Distributor LLC. GMO and Funds Distributor LLC are not affiliated.

