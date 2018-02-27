NorthStar Battery: NorthStar Pure Lead AGM Batteries Now Available Through PACCAR Parts

NorthStar's NSB-AGM31 Now Available Through PACCAR Parts Network of Kenworth and Peterbilt Dealerships

SPRINGFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / NorthStar Battery, a world leader in Pure Lead AGM battery technology, having developed the highest output batteries for the Heavy Duty truck market, is proud to announce a new strategic relationship with PACCAR Parts, a global leader in the distribution, sales and marketing of aftermarket parts for heavy and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines.





The heavy-duty truck market is driving the battery industry to manufacture batteries with higher capacities, higher cranking power and longer life to meet the evolving driver demands while at the same time providing greater reliability and reduced maintenance costs. NorthStar has proven its ability to meet the needs in this high demand environment with its Ultra High Performance Pure Lead AGM batteries. All NorthStar batteries are proudly manufactured in the USA in the industry's most advanced facilities, located in Springfield, Missouri. Using the latest robotic and processing technology, and employing advanced environmental control systems, NorthStar delivers unsurpassed consistency and reliability to customers with growing demands.

Since early 2017, NorthStar has been available to PACCAR customers through both their Kenworth and Peterbilt as an Original Equipment option on its truck platforms, and now this partnership will extend the Ultra High Performance Pure Lead AGM offering to PACCAR Parts network throughout the U.S. and Canada. Today many fleets rely on the unmatched performance and reliability of NorthStar, and with this new relationship, fleets will have the convenience of being able to procure NorthStar batteries through the PACCAR Parts network.

"The entire NorthStar team is proud to have partnered with such a respected global leader, PACCAR, for both its original equipment and aftermarket Pure Lead AGM requirements. With our relationship, PACCAR provides its customers access to our Ultra High Performance batteries through the same dealer network they currently purchase all their other parts. The increasing demands of the heavy-duty market has generated a tremendous need in power storage and NorthStar's technology is uniquely positioned to meet and support the evolving requirements. It is especially gratifying to do it with a partner like PACCAR Parts," says John Semeniuk, president, NorthStar Battery.

NorthStar was founded in 2000 and is today a world leader in battery technology and energy storage solutions. Our mission is to deliver reliable and sustainable power to the world. Our commitment to environmental responsibility is a fundamental element of the NorthStar Group business philosophy. Our focus on sustainability and reduced environmental impact is one of the main factors that set us apart from the competition. We understand that damaging our ecosystem is not good for the future of our children or our business. Please visit www.northstarbattery.com.

