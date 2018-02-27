



TOKYO, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation has signed an agreement with the Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC)(2), an affiliate of the Thanh Thanh Cong Group (TTC Group)(3), to construct a mega solar power plant in Vietnam. A signing ceremony involving the three companies was staged in Vietnam on February 23, 2018.The plant will be constructed in Thua Thien Hue Province in the North Central Coast region of Vietnam. It will have an output of 48 MW-dc, with annual power generation capacity estimated at 61,570 MWh/year. This is equivalent to the amount consumed by 32,628 average Vietnamese households in a year.The Vietnamese government has formulated a plan(4) to raise solar power generation capacity in that country to 12,000 MW by the year 2030. Sharp sees the new plant as an opportunity to make further inroads in solar power plant construction across the country, while contributing to the spread of renewable energy in Vietnam.Overviewhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_SharpOverviewSolarPlant.jpg(1) Calculated at 1,887 kWh per household.(2) GEC is a joint venture of the TTC Group and plays a key role in the TTC Group's renewable energy business, including photovoltaic, hydropower, and wind power.(3) The TTC Group is a conglomerate that operates in various sectors, including real estate, energy, agriculture, and education.(4) The Vietnamese government's 7th Power Development Plan (PDP7) outlines plans for the period 2011 to 2020 and a vision for 2030. According to the PDP7, Vietnam aims to raise its solar power generation capacity to 850 MW by 2020 and 12,000 MW by 2030.(5) Calculated at 0.333 t-CO2 per 1 MWh.About Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jpSource: Sharp CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.