Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical Systems) will participate at ECR 2018, held in Vienna, Austria, from February 28 to March 4, 2018. The meeting will provide an opportunity for visitors at the Canon Medical Systems exhibition booth to learn more about the company's broad portfolio of diagnostic imaging equipment including the Aquilion ONE GENESIS CT system, the Aplio i-series ultrasound systems, the Infinix-i X-ray system as well as healthcare IT technologies. The meeting will also see the introduction, supported with new clinical data, of our latest product, a 1.5T MRI system.

"January 4, 2018, saw us change our name to Canon Medical Systems. This important meeting and largest radiology event in Europe will be the first time that we, as Canon Medical Systems, will have the opportunity to present ourselves to our European customers under this new name." said Toshio Takiguchi, president and CEO of Canon Medical Systems. "A lunch symposium on Wednesday, over 38 insight sessions during the congress and the largest exhibition space in the whole venue, will provide delegates an opportunity to learn more about our latest innovations in medical imaging. We remain committed to supporting accurate diagnosis and delivering state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and healthcare solutions to drive further efficiencies in healthcare and contribute to high quality of healthcare provided in European countries."

Canon Medical Systems develops, manufacturers and delivers imaging and in-vitro diagnostic systems to more than 140 countries around the world.

Quick Facts Our Booth at the ECR 2018 Schedule February 28 March 4, 2018 Venue Austria Center Vienna Booth location Hall X3 Booth No.307 Key products to be showcased CT (Actual models): Aquilion GENESIS, Aquilion Prime SP

UL (Actual models): Aplio i-series and 5 new systems

MR (Actual model): new 1.5T system

X-ray: Infinix-i X-ray system

Healthcare IT: ViTAL and Canon Healthcare IT

Canon Medical Systems offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including Ultrasound, CT, X-Ray, and MR, across the globe. On January 4, 2018, Toshiba Medical changed its company name to Canon Medical Systems. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide so that together our industry-leading solutions deliver an enriched quality of life.

