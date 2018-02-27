Uponor Corporation Annual Financial Report 27 February 2018 10:00 EET



Uponor Corporation's Annual report 2017 available



Uponor Corporation's Annual report 2017 has been published in Finnish and English. The report is available in PDF format on our investor website at https://investors.uponor.com > IR downloads & reports.



Uponor in brief



The year 2018 marks Uponor's 100-year anniversary. Our success is built on strong partnerships with our customers and stakeholders in the past, present and future.



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 4,000 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2017, Uponor's net sales totalled nearly €1.2 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor builds on you - www.uponor.com



