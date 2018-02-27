Stora Enso's Annual Report 2017 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Stora Enso's Annual Report 2017 has been published at annualreport.storaenso.com/2017. The Annual Report is comprised of four separate publications: the Progress Book, the Sustainability Report, the Financial Report, and the Corporate Governance Report.

The Progress Book explains Stora Enso's strategy, how we create value, and how our transformation is progressing. The Sustainability Report covers Stora Enso's social, environmental, and economic sustainability performance.

The Financial Report consists of the report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements, Stora Enso in capital markets, and our tax footprint. The non-financial reporting according to the Finnish Accounting Act is included in the report of the Board of Directors. The official audited financial statements in Finnish and an unofficial Swedish translation can be found on the company's website.

The Corporate Governance Report covers Stora Enso's governance policy, practices, and actions as well as remuneration in 2017.

An English translation of the Parent Company Financial Statements for 2017 can be downloaded at the group's website at storaenso.com/about/download-center

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja,EVP, Communications, tel. +46-72-221-9228

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio, SVP, Investor Relations, tel. +358-40-763-8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper globally. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

