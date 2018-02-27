Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release, 27 February 2018



RAISIO'S CONVERTED SHARES



The Board of Directors of Raisio plc has decided in its meeting held on 12 February 2018 to convert a total of 46,077 restricted shares (series K) into free shares (series V). The decision has been entered in the Trade Register today, on 27 February 2018. The additional lot of free shares in question is admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 28 February 2018.



Since the beginning of 2018, a total of 267,198 restricted shares of the company have been converted into free shares. The number of issued free shares is now 132,912,591 while the number of restricted shares is 32,236,439. The share capital entitles to 777,641,371 votes.



Since the conversion occurs between the two share classes, it does not affect the company's registered share capital, which remains unaltered at EUR 27,776,072 and is divided into 165,149,030 shares.



The converted free shares have equal rights with the free shares issued earlier entitling to the right to the next succeeding profit to be shared as well as to other shareholder rights as of today.



Raisio plc



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager tel. +358 50 567 3060





Raisio plc



Raisio is an international food and feed company focusing on wellbeing and profitable growth. The core of Raisio's strategy consists of plant-based, healthy and responsible branded products. Benecol is an international success story in cholesterol lowering. Our well-known local brands include Elovena, Nordic, cattle feed Maituri and Baltic Blend fish feeds. We promote sustainable food chain and develop innovations to enhance wellbeing. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2017, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 306.8 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 37.8 million. The Group employs some 400 people. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en



